There was no change in her condition as of Wednesday evening, according to a spokeswoman for Blodgett.

Richard Lorman, of Wilton, N.H., died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, a spokeswoman for Essex District Attorney Jonathan W. Blodgett said Tuesday. The 33-year-old woman was wounded in the head and taken to Salem Hospital and then flown to a Boston hospital in critical condition.

A 55-year-old New Hampshire man who allegedly fatally shot himself in an incident in Salem on Monday that left a woman with life-threatening injuries, had been accused of domestic violence less than two months earlier, but his accuser’s request for a protective order was denied, records show.

On Sept. 21, a woman filed a domestic violence charge against Lorman and received a temporary protective order against him in Family Court in Hampton, N.H., but a final protective order was denied on Oct. 20, court records show.

Debra J. Robbin, executive director of the Boston-based anti-domestic violence group Jane Doe Inc., said much is still unknown about Lorman, but that being denied a protective order in a domestic violence case can sometimes lead to further violence.

Noting that officials said the woman shot Monday night had left work prior to the incident, Robbin said workplaces can be unsafe because people often arrive and leave at predictable times.

“This is not the first instance, here or in other parts of the country, where similar circumstances have occurred,” she said. “It’s a very tragic situation.”

Robbin said the kind of physical violence that escalates to gun violence “is at the extreme end” of the spectrum for domestic violence, which includes less obvious forms of abuse such as emotional manipulation.

“Domestic violence is prevalent and is a huge issue in our society,” she said.

On Monday, Salem police responded about 5:07 p.m. to 3 Technology Way after receiving multiple 911 calls reporting shots fired nearby, officials said. There they found Lorman dead and the woman wounded. The two “are believed to be known to one another,” and a gun was recovered from the scene, police said.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Salem police at 978-745-9700, the district attorney’s office at 978-745-6610, or to anonymously leave a tip via the Salem police tip line at 978-619-5627.

