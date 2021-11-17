More than a dozen groups signed on to the statement, including the Greater Malden Asian American Community Coalition, Asian Community Development Corporation, Vietnamese American Initiative for Development, and Chinese Progressive Political Action.

A coalition of advocacy groups on Tuesday night called on Malden City Councilor Jadeane Sica to apologize after a photo of her surfaced online in which she’s apparently costumed as an employee of Orchids of Asia, the Florida spa at the center of a prostitution case that for a time ensnared Patriots owner Robert Kraft.

Attempts to reach Sica for comment weren’t immediately successful Wednesday morning.

The coalition sent the statement to the Globe as well as the undated Internet photo of Sica, who’s wearing an Orchids of Asia T-shirt and a bamboo hat in the picture. She’s standing in the photo next to a man bedecked in Patriots gear and aviator-type sunglasses that Kraft often wears, as well as a replica of a necklace gifted to Kraft by the rapper Meek Mill. The man is also holding a replica Super Bowl trophy, and the caption above the photo reads, “Happy Halloween with a Happy Ending!” Another councilor identified the man as Sica’s husband.

The costume was an apparent reference to the prostitution sting at Orchids in January 2019 that led to Kraft and 24 other men being charged with misdemeanor prostitution offenses for allegedly paying spa workers for sex. The charges were dropped against Kraft, who was allegedly captured on video surveillance paying for sexual services, in September 2020 following legal rulings that tossed out the footage.

In its statement Tuesday, the advocacy groups said they objected to Sica’s costume for several reasons, including what they said was the councilor’s use of “yellowface” in the photo, which “historically leads to the dehumanization of Asian people.”

The groups also voiced objection to the photo’s “hypersexualization” of Asian women, which they said can prompt tragedies like the Atlanta shootings in March that left eight people dead at area massage parlors. Many of the victims were women of Asian descent.

“The choice to wear a bamboo hat to represent the race of the massage worker, paired with a bottle of lotion or sunscreen, is incredibly harmful,” the statement said, referencing a bottle Sica holds in the picture.

In addition, the advocacy groups faulted the photo for its “mockery” of the challenges faced by Orchids workers, some of whom have faced harsher legal consequences than Kraft and the other men who allegedly solicited prostitution.

“Our culture, our people, and our pain are not a costume,” the statement said, adding that Malden’s population is just over 22 percent Asian American. “Our youth, especially our young women, should not see themselves represented and mocked in this way by an elected official of our town. This is racial violence: the appropriation of Asian identity for someone’s amusement.”

The groups called on Sica to apologize, while noting they didn’t know when the photo was taken. Sica was first elected to the council in 2013.

The advocates said they’re asking Sica to “throw her support behind policies and plans that support her immigrant, People of Color constituents right here in Malden, including but not limited to championing the city’s Language Access Plan to expand the number of languages provided by city departments and ensure that city services are accessible to all Malden residents, especially low-income immigrants and speakers of non-English languages.”

One of her colleagues, Councilor Debbie DeMaria suggested via e-mail that an apology from Sica would be appropriate.

“I believe the Councillor and [her] husband wearing the costumes in question never meant them to be harmful; but rather got caught up in the excitement of Halloween festivities,” DeMaria wrote. “However, as I’ve read on social media, discussed with people in our community and paused to personally reflect; they have indeed caused harm.”

DeMaria said one of the most “profound interactions humans have, is the power of our words. While our actions do speak louder than our words; a verbal apology recognizes our personal failures, humbles and centers us; and certainly can restore broken relationships.”

DeMaria continued, “Speaking personally, if it were me … I’d embrace an apology. No doubt, it is a learning experience for all of us!”

Sica’s faced scrutiny before.

In May of 2020, a petition was launched calling for her resignation after she hosted a large family party in a parking lot that critics said drew dozens of people in violation of the strict social distancing protocols in place at the time, months before the initial rollout of the COVID-19 vaccines.

Sica later apologized for hosting the party, writing via Facebook that she had decided to hold a gathering to mark her older daughter’s 21st birthday.

On Wednesday, another of Sica’s colleagues in city government, Councilor Stephen Winslow, said in a statement that he was “disappointed” by Sica’s costume choice in the photo flagged by the advocates.

“I have long deplored portrayals that glamorize or mock workers who are actually victims of sexual exploitation as well as those that mock people’s ethnicity, so I am very disappointed to learn of Councillor Sica’s insensitive costume choice,” Winslow said. “I hope that Councillor Sica who has worked to eliminate sex trade activities in her own neighborhood will apologize for her choice and work with [Greater Malden Asian American Community Coalition] to confront such depictions as well as with groups that help protect victims of sex exploitation.”

Deanna Pan of the Globe Staff contributed to this report, and material from the Associated Press was used.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.