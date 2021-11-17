A police officer suffered an accidental self-inflicted gunshot wound to the leg during training exercises in Harwich on Wednesday, authorities said.
Harwich police said via Facebook that the shooting occurred around 10:30 a.m. at a firing range on Depot Road.
“A group of police officers from several different municipalities were conducting firearms training as part of the Municipal Police Training Committee’s Bridge Academy program,” the posting said. “During one of the drills, an officer accidentally discharged a round into their right leg.”
The officer, whose name and department weren’t disclosed in the statement, was taken to Cape Cod Hospital. Police said the officer was listed in stable condition.
Advertisement
The Municipal Police Training Committee will conduct an investigation into the shooting, Harwich officials said.
The official mass.gov state website says the committee is “responsible for the development, delivery, and enforcement of training standards of municipal, MBTA, environmental, UMass, campus police officers, and deputy sheriffs performing police duties and function.”
Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.