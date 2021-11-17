A police officer suffered an accidental self-inflicted gunshot wound to the leg during training exercises in Harwich on Wednesday, authorities said.

Harwich police said via Facebook that the shooting occurred around 10:30 a.m. at a firing range on Depot Road.

“A group of police officers from several different municipalities were conducting firearms training as part of the Municipal Police Training Committee’s Bridge Academy program,” the posting said. “During one of the drills, an officer accidentally discharged a round into their right leg.”