Rhode Island has a high level of transmission: 243.3 total new cases per 100K population in the past 7 days

Happy Wednesday! I’m Dan McGowan and Stop & Shop now carries Skittles-flavored yogurt. That’s all. Follow me on Twitter @DanMcGowan or send tips to Dan.McGowan@globe.com .

Fully vaccinated: 752,133 (of about 1.1 million residents)

New cases: 516Test-positive rate: 5.1 percent

Currently hospitalized: 106

Total deaths: 2,901

More stats from the R.I. Department of Health. Globe Rhode Island COVID-19 news and resources. Subscribe to our Coronavirus Next newsletter.

Leading off

Yesterday’s edition of Rhode Map focused on the good news that COVID-19 vaccination rates for nursing home staff and residents in Rhode Island are among the best in the country.

Advertisement

Today’s edition is a good reminder that the virus is still very much a factor for all of us.

The 516 new cases reported on Tuesday was the fourth-highest single-day total since Governor Dan McKee took office, and the most since April 9. During a press conference on Tuesday, Health Department Director Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott also noted the state’s test-positive rate was above 5 percent, and said the increases are similar to other states in the region.

”As we move back indoors, as winter sports start to happen, we need to double down on those mitigation measures that we know work,” Alexander-Scott said.

Something to watch: Since Rhode Island started tracking COVID-19 cases, nine of the 10 highest single-day case totals came in December 2020 (the other was last November). Alexander-Scott said it’s important to continue getting vaccinated, getting tested, wearing masks, and keeping your distance from others, especially indoors.

Important context: The glaring difference between November/December 2020 and November/December 2021 is that the vaccine is now widely available, and Rhode Island is among the country’s leaders in vaccination rates. Alexander-Scott also announced on Tuesday that everyone age 18 and older is eligible for a booster shot of the vaccine.

Advertisement

The Globe in Rhode Island

⚓ Addressing the public directly for the first time since revelations that high school basketball coach Aaron Thomas conducted naked “fat tests” on athletes, the embattled superintendent of North Kingstown schools on Tuesday defended his actions as questions continued to swirl about who knew what, when. Read more.

⚓ Expanding access, reconstructing existing boards, and replacing sitting CEOs were just some of the dozens of recommendations that the Rhode Island Foundation laid out in a highly anticipated 70-page report regarding a potential merger between Lifespan and Care New England. Read more.

⚓ The debate about “prison gerrymandering” delves into profound subjects such as distorted democracy and taxation without representation. But underlying it all is a basic math question of addition and subtraction: If Rhode Island stops counting inmates at state prisons in Cranston for redistricting purposes and starts counting them at their home address, what cities and towns would they be added to? Read more.

⚓ Samantha Burnett, the East Providence clerk who alleged that the city had discriminated and retaliated against her, resigned earlier this month. Read more.

⚓ Former Warwick City Council president Steven Merolla will pay a $3,500 fine after admitting that he violated the state ethics code by approving $195,000 in city payments to an accounting firm whose partners included his campaign treasurer and personal accountant. Read more.

Also in the Globe

⚓ In perhaps the most significant transfer of power in the city’s modern history, Michelle Wu on Tuesday was sworn in as Boston’s first woman, first person of color, and first Asian American mayor popularly elected to office. Read more.

Advertisement

⚓ A federal appeals court on Tuesday ruled in favor of protecting endangered North Atlantic right whales over the opposition of Maine lobster fishermen, allowing the government to close off about 967 square miles of the Atlantic Ocean to the lobster industry for a third of the year. Read more.

⚓ The parent company of the Red Sox is closing in on a deal to purchase the Pittsburgh Penguins of the National Hockey League, Red Sox president Sam Kennedy confirmed Tuesday. Read more.

Our journalism relies on support from readers like you. Please help us continue our mission with a subscription to the Globe. Here’s a special deal for Rhode Island.

What’s on tap today

E-mail events to us at RInews@globe.com.

⚓ Rhode Map readers, if you want a friend or family member to be recognized on Friday, send me an e-mail with their first and last name, and their age.

⚓ The Rhode Island Semiquincentennial Commission (RI250 Commission) meets at 3 p.m. Here’s the agenda.

⚓ The COVID-19 Equity Council meets at 4 p.m. Here’s the agenda.

My previous column

The Providence City Council wasted a lot of time and money in attempting to impeach the city clerk. Now that the clerk has resigned, it’s time for the council to get back to doing things that actually matter.

If you missed the column, you can read it here. And all of my columns are on our Rhode Island Commentary page.

Advertisement

Rhode Island Report podcast

Ed Fitzpatrick talks to Providence College professor Eric Hirsch about how to help the homeless in Rhode Island.Listen to all of our podcasts here.

Boston Globe App

You can get alerts about Rhode Island news on the Globe’s app (iOS and Android). Just tap the gear icon, then “Edit Alert Settings,” and choose Rhode Island.

Thanks for reading. Send comments and suggestions to dan.mcgowan@globe.com, or follow me on Twitter @DanMcGowan. See you tomorrow.

Please tell your friends about Rhode Map! They can sign up here. The Globe has other e-mail newsletters on topics ranging from breaking news alerts to sports, politics, business, and entertainment — check them out.

Dan McGowan can be reached at dan.mcgowan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @danmcgowan.