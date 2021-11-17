“While the Foundation has been supportive of the idea of a locally-controlled integrated academic health system (IAHS) for many years, this process was focused not on whether the merger should move forward, but on identifying the key priorities, investments and policies that would ensure broader community benefit if the merger is to happen,” said Neil Steinberg, the foundation’s president and CEO, who has personally come out in support of the merger many times in the past. “Ultimately, the measure of success for the (IAHS) must be if it helps catalyze change that sets the state on a trajectory towards creating a healthier Rhode Island for all its residents.”

Earlier this year, the executives at the two largest health care systems in Rhode Island approached the foundation, the state’s most prominent nonprofit, and asked the organization to form a steering committee that would focus exclusively on the needs of the community if the two organizations were to merge.

PROVIDENCE — Expanding access, reconstructing existing boards, and replacing sitting CEOs were just some of the dozens of recommendations that the Rhode Island Foundation laid out in a highly-anticipated 70-page report regarding a potential merger between Lifespan and Care New England.

Lifespan and Care New England, which own eight hospitals combined, have once again proposed a plan to merge and create an IAHS through an affiliation with Brown University. It’s not the first time the two have attempted to merge, but observers note that plans have never made it this far.

On Tuesday, state regulators announced that the systems’ Hospital Conversion Act application was deemed “complete,” which means the state has 120 days to either approve the deal, deny it, or approve it with conditions. And on Wednesday morning, after five months of community outreach through a network of selected organizations, the foundation listed 40 recommendations for the executives at both systems, plus Brown, to follow if the state Attorney General’s office approves the deal.

Many of the recommendations listed were expected, with a lens on equity, independence, the impact the new system would have, and its sustainability. Others asked the systems to consider a national search to hire a new CEO, constitute a new board of directors and board chair that includes new stakeholders, and to create an oversight group (appointed jointly by the Attorney General and the state health department director) that is representative of Rhode Island.

The committee also asked that the merged system and Brown increase direct community investment to $50 million over five years with a focus on addressing social determinants of health, work not just with Brown but other local colleges and universities such as Rhode Island College and the University of Rhode Island, and that the newly merged system ensure higher patient experience scores (Just South County Hospital, the state’s only independently owned hospital, earned the highest ratings from the Centers of Medicare and Medicaid in this year’s Hospital Compare report.)

Jane Hayward, president and CEO of the Rhode Island Health Center Association, and co-chair of the group, told the Globe that nationally, headlines around hospital mergers and acquisitions show they usually lead to higher costs, worker layoffs, and that it does not improve access or quality of care. But she said Rhode Island has an opportunity to create a model for the country.

“It’s our belief that should this be approved, it could be really transformational for health care in Rhode Island... We don’t want this to be a baseline to what we currently have. We want [this proposed merger, should it go through] to be better,” she said.

The foundation’s 25-member steering committee was designed so none of the members had affiliations with Brown, Lifespan, or Care New England, according to Steinberg. He said the foundation and its network hosted discussions in small groups and he “trusts” they were representative of the community.

The discussions and listening sessions were not open to the public or the press.

Gov. Dan McKee, Attorney General Peter Neronha, the state health department, and the offices of the leaders in the General Assembly were briefed on the reports findings, which also included anonymous testimony from Rhode Islanders and their experiences with the systems. McKee’s office did not offer a statement on his feelings on the report despite the Globe’s requests, but Neronha told the Globe the report could be helpful in the regulatory and review process.

Dr. Timothy J. Babineau, Lifespan’s president and CEO, and Dr. James E. Fanalecq, Care New England’s president and CEO, and Brown University president Christina Paxson were briefed on the report on Monday.

“The Rhode Island Foundation report shows strong themes of equity, access and community responsibility to ensure affordable and quality healthcare. These are the principles at the core of our efforts to develop an academic health system for the benefit of people of our state,” said the three leaders in a joint statement to the Globe. “The only way we will be able to realize the full potential of a true Rhode Island-based integrated healthcare system is to bring Lifespan and Care New England together with our academic partner Brown University.”

“The report’s conclusions are squarely aligned with our belief that the merger of Lifespan and Care New England, along with the affiliation with Brown University, must create a system that meets the needs of all in our community, across race, language, and income. It must acknowledge the social factors embedded in the health risks faced by different communities, and the ways that health systems can play an active role in mitigating those risks,” read the statement.

Alexa Gagosz can be reached at alexa.gagosz@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @alexagagosz.