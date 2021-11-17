Boston police arrested a juvenile in East Boston on Wednesday afternoon after a gun was found in the student’s backpack at school.
Police say the gun was located by school staff at the Excel Academy High School at 401 Bremen St. shortly after 3 p.m. Police were immediately notified, the department said.
No one was harmed, officials said, and the student was taken into custody on firearms charges.
No further information was released.
School officials could not be reached for comment Wednesday evening.
Ivy Scott can be reached at ivy.scott@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @itsivyscott.