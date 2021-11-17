A not guilty plea was entered for Cavaco, and bail was set at $2,500.

In a statement, State Police identified the trooper as Jordan A. Cavaco. The 27-year-old Brockton resident was arraigned Wednesday in Dorchester Municipal Court on charges of assault and battery on a household or family member, kidnapping, and strangulation or suffocation, records show.

State Police arrested one of their own troopers Wednesday for allegedly assaulting his girlfriend in a car in May in Dorchester, and the agency said he’s been suspended without pay while the case is pending.

State Police said they arrested Cavaco Wednesday following “an investigation into a reported prior domestic violence incident.” The agency, the statement said, began probing the matter last week after the alleged victim filed “a report with a local police department.”

Advertisement

Prosecutors said in court Wednesday that she had filed a restraining order against Cavaco in Fall River, where she lives,

The charges, State Police said, stem from a violent episode that allegedly unfolded on May 28 in Dorchester. The evidence, State Police said, suggests Cavaco was driving with his girlfriend when they began arguing, and that Cavaco pulled off Interstate 93 in Dorchester onto Gallivan Boulevard.

“According to the investigation, Cavaco then choked the victim and punched her repeatedly,” State Police said. “Cavaco subsequently prevented the victim, with whom he was in a dating relationship, from exiting the vehicle and drove her back to his apartment.”

The statement said Cavaco last week was relieved of duty, and that an internal review was launched in addition to the referral to Suffolk County prosecutors.

“Meanwhile, as a result of the duty status hearing on Monday, the Department suspended Cavaco without pay for the duration of the criminal and internal investigations and criminal prosecution,” the statement said, adding that his employment status will be subject to “further action” when those proceedings conclude.

Advertisement

State Police Colonel Christopher Mason in the statement decried Cavaco’s alleged conduct.

“The facts as alleged by the victim are unconscionable,” Mason said. “Allegations of domestic violence committed by anyone, regardless of occupation or affiliation, will be thoroughly investigated and, if the evidence warrants, will be swiftly answered by criminal charges and prosecution.”

Prosecutors said in court Wednesday that Cavaco and the woman, also a law enforcement officer, had been out drinking in Boston on May 28, and that Cavaco became increasingly angry during an argument on the ride home.

At one point, prosecutors said, Cavaco pulled his vehicle over on the side of Interstate 93 in Dorchester and allegedly began strangling his girlfriend with his arm. Then, prosecutors alleged, Cavaco drove off the interstate and pulled into a parking lot, where he punched her in the face and head and prevented her from exiting the car.

If Cavaco posts bail, he’ll have to stay out of Fall River except for visits to his attorney’s office and have no contact with the alleged victim.

The next hearing in the case is slated for Feb. 3.

State Police said the Cavaco graduated from the academy in 2020. He was most recently was assigned to the Division of Field Services at the State Police-Framingham Barracks.

In March, Cavaco had received plaudits for helping to deliver a baby while on duty on a Canton highway.

“He requested EMS and secured his medical bag and OBGYN kit then jumped into action,” State Police said in a statement at the time. “Trooper Cavaco assisted with the successful delivery of the baby girl, during which mother and baby remained conscious and alert the entire time.”

Advertisement





Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe. Andrew Brinker can be reached at andrew.brinker@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @andrewnbrinker.