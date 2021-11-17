An early morning standoff in Bristol, RI has ended Wednesday with a man and woman in custody and a third person escaping harm after being shot at, according to police and Rhode Island media reports.
Bristol police used Facebook to alert residents around 4 a.m. to an “police emergency” on High Street. Police also reported two hour delays for three schools in the neighborhood.
Two hours later, police said the situation had been peacefully resolved. “The scene is now safe/ secure. No longer an active situation. Please remain clear of the area for investigation that is still underway,’' police posted.
According to WPRI-TV, a man and a woman surrendered to police who had surrounded their residence and used a bullhorn to repeatedly urge them to end the standoff.
Advertisement
Police said the man and the woman got into an argument while driving, a fight that was witnessed by another driver who followed them until the couple stopped outside their residence.
At that point, the man got out of the car and fired a shot at the witness, who was not injured. The couple then went into the High Street residence.
NOW: stand-off over. Bristol Police say a man and woman were arrested, surrendering peacefully from their first floor apt on High St. Police say it could’ve ended differently if it weren’t for a witness who saw the two in a domestic incident in THEIR car and followed them.(1/2)— Kait Walsh (@KaitLouiseWalsh) November 17, 2021
This is a developing story and will be updated when new information becomes available.
John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.