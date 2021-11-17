An early morning standoff in Bristol, RI has ended Wednesday with a man and woman in custody and a third person escaping harm after being shot at, according to police and Rhode Island media reports.

Bristol police used Facebook to alert residents around 4 a.m. to an “police emergency” on High Street. Police also reported two hour delays for three schools in the neighborhood.

Two hours later, police said the situation had been peacefully resolved. “The scene is now safe/ secure. No longer an active situation. Please remain clear of the area for investigation that is still underway,’' police posted.