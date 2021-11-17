Average temperatures this time of the year are typically within a couple of degrees of 50, so weather this mild is truly a gift from nature. While we won’t break a record Thursday, the highs will likely be in the warmest 10 days ever for Nov. 18 in the Boston area.

Temperatures will be between 65 and 70 degrees in the afternoon with a southwesterly breeze and lots of sunshine. This is the kind of day you don’t want to spend inside if possible.

Clouds overtook the sky during the day Wednesday, a sign of warmer air moving in at higher levels of the atmosphere. This warm air will make it to the surface Thursday for what I would like to call a bonus November day.

The record high for Nov. 18 in the Boston area is 73 degrees, but even upper 60s are unusual. NOAA

But the pleasant weather won’t last because a cold front will move in and bring a few showers Thursday night and early Friday. As the front pushes out to sea, skies will rapidly clear Friday morning, leaving us with sunshine but cool temperatures that will stay in the 40s to near 50.

Friday night and Saturday morning will be quite cold, with many of us seeing temperatures below freezing. Logan airport has seen a 34 degree reading earlier this month but still no official freeze. There’s a small chance they have one on Saturday morning but I think it’s more likely temperatures end up around 34 again.

If you’re playing any field games Saturday morning, be aware that the ground may be frozen in the suburbs and temperatures are unlikely to break 40 before 11 a.m.

Readings early Saturday will be below freezing in most of New England. WeatherBell

The cold weather won’t last as a southwest flow of air arrives on Sunday, with more cloudiness and some showers developing at night or Monday. It looked earlier in the week like we would see more of a rainstorm to start Thanksgiving week but now it looks like a typical cold front with certainly showers but not the strong low pressure forecast by the longer-range models.

Showers arrive in New England Monday with milder air. TropicalTidbits

This continues to illustrate that longer-range forecasts can often change dramatically. The models knew there would be some sort of inclement weather but definitely it looks like they will have over-forecasted the size of the storm. This is good news for travelers. My early thought on Thanksgiving weather is dry and chilly.