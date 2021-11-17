Election Data Services president Kimball W. Brace, the state’s redistricting consultant, has managed to map where Rhode Island would move 1,927 inmates if it stops counting inmates at the Adult Correctional Institutions in Cranston, and the bulk of those inmates would be counted in these communities:

But underlying it all is a basic math question of addition and subtraction: If Rhode Island stops counting inmates at state prisons in Cranston for redistricting purposes and starts counting them at their home address, what cities and towns would they be added to?

PROVIDENCE — The debate about “prison gerrymandering” delves into profound subjects such as distorted democracy and taxation without representation.

737 (38.2 percent) would be counted in Providence

229 (11.9 percent) in Pawtucket

156 (8.1 percent) in Woonsocket

146 (7.6 percent) in other parts of Cranston

88 (4.6 percent) in Warwick

71 (3.7 percent) in Central Falls

At the other end of the spectrum, the towns of West Greenwich, Richmond, and Jamestown each would gain only one resident.

Data on where Rhode Island inmates would be counted for redistricting purposes if they were counted at their home addresses rather than at the Adult Correctional Institutions in Cranston. Courtesy of Election Data Services

During a meeting of the Special Commission on Reapportionment on Monday night, Brace said he was unable to map out where another 691 inmates (26.4 percent of all inmates) would be shifted. For example, 271 inmates reported no permanent address, 154 inmates are from out of state, 146 were on home confinement, and 44 were serving sentences out of state, he said.

Also, Brace pointed out that if the state did count inmates at their home addresses, they would represent tiny percentages of the population in their home communities. For example, the 737 from Providence would represent 0.39 percent of the city’s total population.

But the commission co-chairman, Senator Stephen R. Archambault, a Smithfield Democrat, told Brace “If you are in an election and you lose by one vote...every vote counts.”

Brace presented the data after Representative Brian C. Newberry, a North Smithfield Republican on the commission, raised the question of how much it would matter if the state changed where it counts inmates.

“Fundamentally, I think that we should count people where they are from, if we can do it, not all grouped into one city,” Newberry said. But, he said, “As a practical matter, whatever is right or wrong, do we know how much of a difference it makes?”

Newberry noted that even if the state shifted 737 inmates to Providence, they would likely be distributed among some 13 House districts that include parts of the capital city. So those numbers would be within the range allowable differences in district sizes, he said.

Brace said, “What you are talking about is very small numbers being put out there and whether or not they would in a practical sense have an impact. I don’t have an answer for you, but it is a legitimate question.”

But Aleks Kajstura, legal director for the Prison Policy Initiative, said the small numbers of inmates from other cities and towns underscores the larger problem with counting all of them in one place.

“That is kind of the point: These are folks from all over the state,” Kajstura said. “But they are all counted at the ACI, which makes a big impact there, and it is taking away a little bit of representation here and there from every other Rhode Island resident.”

Brace said that using the current system with 2020 census data, inmates would constitute 13.2 percent of House District 20 (now Representative David A. Bennett, a Warwick Democrat) and 6.5 percent of House District 15 (now Representative Barbara Ann Fenton-Fung, a Cranston Republican). Also, inmates represent 7.9 percent of Senate District 27 (now Senator Hanna M. Gallo, a Cranston Democrat) and 1.4 percent of Senate District 31 (Senator Kendra Anderson, a Warwick Democrat).

“The biggest impact of what you end up doing on the prisoner situation is really going to impact two or three districts at most,” Brace said. “And it is the two or three districts that have ACI within them. If you are going to take the population out of ACI and send it to Providence or to Pawtucket or whatever the case may be, then you are going to need to redraw those districts that deal with the ACI. They are going to have to get bigger.”

During Monday’s three-and-half-hour hearing, opponents of what they call “prison gerrymandering” argued that the current system distorts democracy” by providing outsized representation to elected leaders in districts containing prison cells while diminishing representation for other districts, particularly in the state’s “urban and BIPOC communities.”

“This prison gerrymandering is absolutely continuing systemic racism that affects all levels of electoral politics,” said Harrison Tuttle, executive director of the Black Lives Matter RI PAC and a Cranston resident. “So by continuing this, it is not only doing a disservice to our democracy, but doing a disservice specifically to Black and brown people all across the state.”

But Cranston officials argued for maintaining the current system of counting inmates at the ACI for redistricting, emphasizing that the city provides public services such as fire and police protection for those in the prisons.

Cranston Mayor Kenneth J. Hopkins told the commission the US Census Bureau and “the vast majority of states,” including Massachusetts, count prison inmates where they are physically at the time the census count is taken.

“Most importantly, prison inmates living in Cranston should be counted as part of Cranston’s population because Cranston taxpayers pay for the municipal services provided to the inmates at the ACI,” Hopkins said. “This nation fought a revolution over no taxation without representation.”

The redistricting commission did not take any action on Monday night. But it must make a recommendations to the full General Assembly by Jan. 15.

