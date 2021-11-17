A Worcester woman is facing a criminal charge and the possible revocation of her gun license after she accidentally fired the weapon while rummaging through her purse in the checkout line at a Walmart in Northborough Monday night, police said.
The woman, who Northborough police said in a statement is 31 but did not identify further, was with her toddler in the Walmart at 200 Otis St. when the weapon fired.
No one was injured in the incident, and police found a bullet on the floor when they responded at around 8:39 p.m. Monday.
She later told police she had been carrying a loaded 9-mm pistol in her purse when she accidentally misfired “while digging in her purse while at the cashier,” the statement said.
The woman voluntarily handed over the gun, ammunition she was carrying, purse, and her license to carry.
She may have her weapon and license to carry revoked, police said, and “the proper state agency was notified” since her child was present, officials said.
The woman faces a single charge of discharging a firearm within 500 feet of an occupied building.
