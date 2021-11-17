A Worcester woman is facing a criminal charge and the possible revocation of her gun license after she accidentally fired the weapon while rummaging through her purse in the checkout line at a Walmart in Northborough Monday night, police said.

The woman, who Northborough police said in a statement is 31 but did not identify further, was with her toddler in the Walmart at 200 Otis St. when the weapon fired.

No one was injured in the incident, and police found a bullet on the floor when they responded at around 8:39 p.m. Monday.