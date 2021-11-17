An airman from Boston who was shot down over Romania during World War II has been accounted for, the military said Wednesday.

U.S. Army Air Forces Staff Sgt. Charles G. McMackin, 26, was accounted for in August, according to a statement from the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency, but the annoucement was not made until Wednesday because his family was only recently briefed on the situation.

McMackin was the bombardier on a B-24 Liberator that participated in Operation Tidal Wave on Aug. 1, 1943, a massive bombing mission against the oil fields and refineries at Ploiesti, Romania, considered crucial to the Nazi war effort, according to the DPAA.