A censure is less severe than expulsion from the House but more severe than a reprimand. If the House votes to censure a member, that lawmaker must stand in the “well” of the House chamber as the censure resolution and a verbal rebuke are read aloud.

The 223-to-207 vote, with one voting present, marks the first time in more than a decade that the House will act to censure one of its members. The resolution also removes Gosar from his assignments on the House Oversight and Natural Resources committees.

WASHINGTON — The House on Wednesday voted to censure Representative Paul Gosar, Republican of Arizona, for tweeting an altered animated video that depicted him killing Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Democrat of New York, and swinging two swords at President Biden.

In remarks on the House floor ahead of Wednesday’s vote, Gosar rebuffed calls to apologize. Instead, he struck a defiant tone, denouncing what he described as a “false narrative” that the video was “dangerous or threatening.”

“It was not,” Gosar said. He compared himself to Alexander Hamilton, “the first person attempted to be censored by this House.”

Ocasio-Cortez, who has faced threats and been accosted by other House Republicans in the past, said that Wednesday’s resolution is not about her or Gosar, but rather about “what we are willing to accept.”

In defending Gosar, she said, Republican lawmakers have embraced “the illusion that this was just a joke, that what we say and what we do does not matter so long as we claim a lack of meaning.”

“What is so hard about saying that this is wrong?” she asked.

Gosar has long drawn criticism for his extremist views, including his spreading of the false claim that the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol and the deadly white-nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Va., in 2017 were part of a left-wing plot. In February, he appeared at an event whose organizer called for white supremacy. Gosar later distanced himself from the organizer’s remarks.

Wednesday’s House vote comes a little over a week after Gosar shared a 90-second clip that appears to be an altered version of the opening credits of the Japanese animated series “Attack on Titan.” The show revolves around a hero who sets out to destroy the Titans, giant creatures that have devoured nearly all of human civilization.

“Any anime fans out there?” Gosar said in the tweet in which he shared a link to the altered video.

In one scene of the video, Ocasio-Cortez’s face is edited over one of the Titans’ faces. Gosar flies into the air and slashes the Titan in the back of the neck, killing it. In another scene, Gosar swings two swords at a foe whose face has been replaced by that of Biden.

House minority leader Kevin McCarthy and other GOP leaders have not publicly condemned Gosar’s video. McCarthy told CNN on Monday that he called Gosar when he heard about the video and noted that the congressman “made a statement that he doesn’t support violence, and he took the video down.”

In House floor remarks Wednesday, McCarthy accused Democrats of making “rules for thee, but not for me.”

The office of House Minority Whip Steve Scalise, Republican of Louisiana, issued a notice to GOP lawmakers Wednesday urging them to vote against the censure resolution.

According to a copy of the notice obtained by The Washington Post, Scalise’s office warned that “removing a duly elected member of the opposite party from serving their constituents on House committees . . . furthers the damaging precedent established by Democrats earlier this Congress.”

Even as they have opposed the House acting to remove lawmakers’ committee assignments, some Republicans have argued in favor of taking similar action against their 13 GOP colleagues who recently voted in favor of Biden’s $1.2 trillion infrastructure plan.

The White House condemned Gosar’s video last week, and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Democrat of California, called for investigations by the House Ethics Committee and law enforcement.

In February, the House voted to strip Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, Republican of Georgia, of her committee assignments for past extremist and racist remarks. The vote was 230-199, with 11 Republicans joining Democrats to remove Greene from the committees at the time.

Washington Post

Biden seen offering confusing message on Taiwan

When it comes to Taiwan — long seen as the issue most likely to drag the US and China into war — every word matters. And lately President Biden has been flubbing his lines regularly.

After reassuring Chinese leader Xi Jinping that the US doesn’t take a position on Taiwan’s sovereignty in a Monday virtual summit, Biden one day later described the island as “independent” to reporters. The president quickly walked back the comment, saying he was referring only to the democratically ruled island’s need to make its own decisions, and not asserting its independence — China’s oft-stated red line for an invasion.

It was at least the fourth time in as many months that Biden or his aides needed to clarify a remark he’d made on Taiwan, which Xi’s Communist Party claims even though it’s never ruled the island. The sensitivity around language regarding Taiwan reflects the tremendous stakes involved: Any real shift in policy risks sparking a conflict between two nuclear powers.

While Xi’s participation in this week’s summit suggests the two sides are not about to slide into war, Biden’s loose talk undercuts his administration’s diplomatic efforts. From trade talks to arms sales to visits by officials, Biden’s aides are preserving Washington’s subtle shift under former president Donald Trump toward closer ties with Taipei, while bolstering the “one China” compromise that’s underpinned ties with Beijing for more than four decades.

“If this were baseball, Biden would be out with three strikes, but this dangerous situation is more than a game,” said Shirley Kan, an independent specialist in Asian security affairs who previously worked for the US Congressional Research Service. “Biden fails to clarify our policy and leaves confusion instead.”

The stakes are particularly high because Biden faces a Chinese military that Taipei has warned will have the capacity to invade Taiwan by 2025. The People’s Liberation Army has been increasingly demonstrating that capability with missile tests, fighter jet incursions, and naval patrols intended to put political pressure on its China-critic president, Tsai Ing-wen.

The Trump administration attempted in its final months to poke China with a dizzying series of overtures toward Taipei that left many wondering whether the US was abandoning the “strategic ambiguity” outlined in the Taiwan Relations Act of 1979. Biden, who voted for that law as a senator, brought expectations for a more cautious approach.

To that end, the Biden administration has sought to firm up the “one China” policy, which acknowledges Beijing as the “sole legal government” of China and leaves Taiwan’s status ambiguous, while clarifying the depth of US support for Taiwan. That’s ranged from Secretary of State Antony Blinken advocating a greater role for Taipei at the United Nations last month to warning that American allies would “take action” if China used force against Taiwan.

Biden also affirmed the US’s “Six Assurances” to Taiwan — a series of guarantees that China considers hostile — in his summit with Xi.

Bloomberg News