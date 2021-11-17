New Hampshire and Vermont have recently traded places several times as the hardest-hit states. As of Monday, the seven-day average of new cases reported per 100,000 residents was 58 in New Hampshire and 52.5 in Vermont. It was 35.9 in Maine and 32.2 in Rhode Island.

Massachusetts, the most populous state in the region, is seeing the greatest number of raw cases. But on a per capita basis, it is doing better than all the other New England states but one, Connecticut, according to data on confirmed and probable cases collected by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

COVID-19 cases are on the rise not just in Massachusetts but around New England after case numbers reached rock bottom levels in the summer.

In Massachusetts, the rate was 27.6. And in Connecticut, the rate was 16.1, though it appeared to be heading up sharply.

By contrast, in July when hopes were sky-high - and the Delta variant had not yet reared its ugly head - some states were seeing rates below one case per 100,000 per day.

Vermont and Maine on Wednesday expanded booster shots to all adults, joining a group of other states that have acted in advance of possible federal approval late this week.

Vermont Governor Phil Scott said he wanted to get “everyone boosted to help reduce the disruption of higher cases and minimize transmission to at-risk Vermonters, particularly through the winter months.”

Maine Governor Janet Mills said, “With Maine and other New England states confronting a sustained surge, and with cold weather sending people indoors, we want to simplify the federal government’s complicated eligibility guidelines and make getting a booster shot as straightforward and easy as possible,”

The coronavirus has been moving north and west as colder weather arrives and people head indoors, close their windows, and gather. A summer wave of cases in the South has been subsiding.

The national case numbers had been declining since early September, but in the past several weeks they’ve been edging up again, reaching a seven-day average of 25.2 cases per 100,000 on Monday.

Dr. Cassandra Pierre, the associate hospital epidemiologist and director of public health programs at Boston Medical Center, said the case increases were expected as winter arrived.

“As people move back indoors and spend time together, unfortunately COVID will be transmitted among households, at workplaces, and in schools,” said Pierre. “It is something that we have been expecting.”

“What we don’t want to see is a corresponding uptick in emergency department and hospital admissions,” said Pierre.

The key to that, she said, is vaccinations. “Vaccinations go a long way in keeping us safe and reducing that winter surge and preventing hospitalizations and deaths,” she said. “The people that really should be concerned are the people that are unvaccinated.”

She urged people who aren’t vaccinated to get their shots, and people to get their boosters if eligible, particularly if they are 65 and over or medically vulnerable. She encouraged people to talk to their friends, relatives, and community members to convince them of the merits of vaccination.

She also said people should keep masks on in indoor public spaces and continue to get tested, including using rapid, at-home tests.

While some have suggested COVID-19 will eventually become a disease that people learn to live with, Pierre said, that time has not yet arrived.

“No one that I know is urging complacency for the situation that we have at the moment,” she said. “We’re not there yet. ... All the vigilance is still necessary at this point.”

Dr. Paul Sax, clinical director of the Division of Infectious Diseases at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, noted that “only a very small proportion of our children are immunized at this point. Plus, among adults, the vaccine effectiveness clearly starts wearing off over time, which is why I’ve advocated for a 3rd dose for any adult who is 6 months past their second shot.”

The US Food and Drug Administration is aiming to authorize booster doses of Pfizer’s vaccine for all adults as early as Thursday, and an expert panel of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will discuss it the next day, raising the prospect of approval by the weekend, according to media reports.

“We have to get as many people vaccinated as possible, along with many people their third doses, too,” Sax said in an e-mail.

He also urged mask-wearing, better ventilation of buildings, and the use of rapid testing before social gatherings.

Dr. Howard Koh, a former assistant US secretary of health and Massachusetts public health commissioner, said, “We are still running a public health marathon. Everyone can do more to promote prevention going forward. We cannot assume that the relatively high vaccination levels in New England are high enough.”

“We need to monitor hospitalization and death outcomes closely while supporting public health and health care professionals who in turn are supporting us during this uncertain time,” Koh, who is now a professor at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, said in an e-mail.









Material from Globe wire services was used in this report.

























Martin Finucane can be reached at martin.finucane@globe.com.