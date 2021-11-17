Housing without parking creates chaos. Look at the battles over so-called saved spots after snow shoveling. Boston’s parking disaster is worse than its traffic, and the Globe’s recent editorial position (“Parking wars: Another battle won,” Oct. 24) amplifies this for all, forever.

Mary Moniz’s Nov. 8 letter to the editor, “Why must people in affordable housing be squeezed on parking spaces?,” challenges the Boston City Council’s policy reducing parking.

Moniz is realistic. The City Council’s and the Globe’s advocacy of housing without parking escalates tension. It’s elitism wrapped in “doing good.”