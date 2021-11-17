I fervently commend Gary Washburn (“Unlike Rodgers, no shot for Kaepernick,” Sports, Nov. 10) for his thoughtful and pointed view on the all-but-forgotten, shunned voice and football talents of Colin Kaepernick, who the NFL has conveniently snubbed and swept under the rug. Unlike the sullied character of an Aaron Rodgers, who weaved and bobbed around the truth regarding his vaccination status, Kaepernick brought to the fore the ubiquitous presence of racial discrimination inherent in our country by kneeling during the national anthem.

In demonstrating his convictions, Kaepernick showed a willingness to sacrifice his pro career and indeed became persona non grata in the eyes of the NFL. And like another athlete of moral conscience, Muhammad Ali, he forfeited his livelihood because he dared to stand up for the truth and act on his inner voice.