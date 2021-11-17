Now we have Moderna claiming exclusive intellectual property for development of its branded COVID-19 vaccine (“Moderna, NIH battling over patent for vaccine,” Page A1, Nov. 10). We the people, through the agency of the National Institutes of Health, codeveloped the science and intellectual property of mRNA technology, and we the people seeded, with $10 billion in taxpayer funding, the development of the vaccines themselves.

It’s bad enough that Americans pay more than any other citizens of the world for the exact same drugs that others use. Democrats in Congress recently advanced a measure in which Medicare would just start to dip its toes in the water for negotiating prices with drug companies. It’s about time. And we’re not even talking about significant price controls, although we should.

The pandemic has sharpened the many ways in which ordinary people have suffered. This is just one more example of huge wealth attempting to control and profit from the lives of the rest of us.

The federal government must oppose the patent application of Moderna and ensure that American taxpayers get their just due. The article said that a court fight would be costly for the federal government. I think it would be cheap money that would be well spent.

Robert Rosofsky

Milton





The problem is: One side serves people’s interest, other serves Wall Street

The battle between Moderna and the National Institutes of Health over vaccine patent rights is a vivid illustration of the difficulty in striking a balanced collaborative arrangement between the private and public sector. The vision of the outcome may be the same for both — in this case, developing an effective and safe vaccine to fight the COVID-19 coronavirus — but their mission and values are not.

The government, through the NIH, seeks to promote innovative research in the biological sciences, with a core value to serve in the best interest of the American people. Moderna, on the other hand, is typical of a publicly traded private entity that subordinates its mission and value to those of Wall Street: unfettered profits to its shareholders and executives, with only rhetorical regard to the community it serves.

At the very least, Moderna should pay back the $10 billion, with interest, advanced by the American taxpayers, along with some future royalties to the government as a cost for taking the risk on developing the vaccine. Furthermore, in the future, any similar joint contracts should stipulate, in advance, the terms at the back end of the arrangement so as to avoid disputes. Wall Street investors would never accept an arrangement in which they take all the financial risk with no opportunity for financial reward. Why should the American taxpayer be any different?

Dr. Dean R. Wasserman

Plymouth