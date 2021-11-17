Then the game began, and offensive flaws were apparent and the defense took a minor step back, as the Hawks connected on 50.6 percent of their shots and remained in control for most of their 110-99 win. Atlanta led by 8 points or more for the game’s final 16 minutes.

ATLANTA — Before the Celtics faced the Hawks on Wednesday night, coach Ime Udoka was asked what it would take for his team’s offense to snap out of its rut. Udoka talked about ball movement and attacking, but he stressed that it was important that improved offense could not come at the expense of their thriving defense.

It was encouraging for the Celtics that Jayson Tatum may have snapped out of his shooting slump, at least. The All-Star made 12 of 23 shots and had 34 points, 9 rebounds, and 5 assists. Grant Williams added 18 points and six rebounds for Boston.

But as Tatum began to catch fire early in the fourth, the Celtics were unable to find ways to keep him going. After Tatum drilled a step-back 3-pointer with 8:42 left, nearly five minutes passed before he was in position to take another shot, when he was fouled on a drive. By that time, Boston’s chances at a comeback had been all but wiped away.

Some observations from the game:

▪ On the Celtics’ first possession Tatum pulled up for a 3-pointer from the right arc that missed. Once again, he had much better results when attacking the basket, where layups, fouls, and kick-outs to open teammates were preferred results. All six of Tatum’s 2-point field goal attempts in the first half came at the rim. He made four of them, and also took a pair of free throws.

▪ Grant Williams started in place of Robert Williams and provided an essential lift on offense in the first half. He snapped out of his lengthy 3-point shooting slump during the two-game series in Cleveland and seems to have regained his confidence from beyond the arc. He took six 3-pointers in the first half, which is certainly on the higher end of what the Celtics prefer, but they were all open looks that were often the result of the Hawks focusing their attention elsewhere.

▪ Marcus Smart took just two shots in the first half but had seven assists. He made it clear earlier this month that he’d like to have the ball in his hands more, and this was a good example of what can happen when he’s involved and playing within the flow of a game.

▪ Enes Kanter, who had played just 10 minutes all season before getting a chance in the second half of Monday’s win over the Cavaliers, made a rare first-quarter appearance Wednesday. Udoka has discussed Kanter’s deficiencies as a pick-and-roll defender, so it was no surprise that he staggered this opportunity to ensure that Kanter did not share the floor with Trae Young, who is a pick-and-roll menace.

▪ The Hawks certainly enjoyed not having to face Boston’s top shot blocker, Robert Williams. Atlanta connected on 16 of 24 2-point attempts in the first half, with 12 of those made shots coming in the paint.

▪ The Celtics didn’t get much bench help in the first half. Josh Richardson had 6 points and was the only reserve to score. Aaron Nesmith got a chance and missed both of his 3-pointers. Payton Pritchard did not play in the first half.

▪ Bogdan Bogdanovic hit three 3-pointers over a stretch of about 90 seconds in the third quarter, including a 30-foot pull-up, and that stretch seemed to deflate the Celtics’ defense a bit. The Celtics were late on their rotations and the Hawks sensed it as they sprayed the ball around for more open looks. A 3-pointer by Danilo Gallinari with 41.1 seconds left gave Atlanta its largest lead to that point, 91-75.

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.