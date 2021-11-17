Harris and Olszewski returned to practice in a limited capacity Wednesday, their first action since suffering head injuries against Carolina in Week 9. After missing multiple practices — and last week’s win over Cleveland — both have been removed from the injury report.

The team also activated Chase Winovich (hamstring) off injured reserve, meaning he is eligible to play as well. Winovich missed four games on IR.

ATLANTA — Patriots running back Damien Harris and kick returner Gunner Olszewski have cleared concussion protocol and will be available to play Thursday night against the Falcons.

The 24-year-old Harris is New England’s leading rusher this season, with 547 yards and seven touchdowns on 133 carries. Olszewski, meanwhile, is the primary kick returner, averaging 13.8 yards per return on punts and 24.2 yards on kickoffs.

Thirteen Patriots are listed as questionable: Punter Jake Bailey (right knee), linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley (ribs), running back Brandon Bolden (hip), offensive tackle Trent Brown (calf), safety Kyle Dugger (ankle), kicker Nick Folk (left knee), wide receiver N’Keal Harry (knee), linebacker Dont’a Hightower (ankle), guard Shaq Mason (abdomen), cornerback Jalen Mills (forearm), tight end Jonnu Smith (shoulder), linebacker Kyle Van Noy (groin), and defensive end Deatrich Wise Jr. (illness).

Of that bunch, Smith is the only player who was inactive last week against Cleveland. Smith did travel with the team to Atlanta.

The Patriots have placed second-year linebacker Josh Uche on injured reserve, which means he will miss at least three games. The team also released running back/wide receiver Malcolm Perry (foot) off injured reserve.

Uche popped up on the practice report Monday as a non-participant because of an ankle injury. He practiced in a limited capacity Tuesday.

Uche has played in nine games this season, missing only Week 3 against New Orleans. He was limited in practice Weeks 3-4 with a back injury as well as Weeks 7-9 with a shoulder injury.

Behind Matthew Judon and Noy on the depth chart, Uche has played 31.2 percent of the defense’s snaps this season, primarily as a situational pass rusher. He has three sacks, 10 tackles, four quarterback hits, and a fumble recovery.

In addition to Thursday night’s game, Uche will miss games against Tennessee and Buffalo.

Thursday night’s game will be available to stream via Amazon Prime Video. NFL Network’s Andrea Kremer and ESPN’s Hannah Storm will call the game. The pair made history in 2018 when they became the first all-female broadcast team to call an NFL game. Starting in 2022, Amazon Prime Video will exclusively carry 15 “Thursday Night Football” games per season … The Patriots have played in two of the five most-watched games this season. Their “Sunday Night Football” loss to Tom Brady and the Buccaneers in Week 4 is the most watched game so far, with 26.9 million viewers. Their overtime loss to the Cowboys in Week 6 is the fifth-most watched game this year, with 23.2 million viewers … Rookie linebacker Ronnie Perkins has yet to make his NFL debut, but outside linebackers coach Steve Belichick had a positive, albeit unrevealing, review on the third-round pick. Said Belichick: “He’s doing great. He does everything that we ask him to do, which I appreciate as a coach. Ronnie’s doing great. I’m happy that he’s on our team, for sure.”

Nicole Yang can be reached at nicole.yang@globe.com.