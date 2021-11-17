“I’m kind of left speechless as far as what she does,” said Palmer coach Celso Sandoval after leading his program to its first state championship game. “The thing that a lot of people don’t realize about her is that she pulls her team up. She doesn’t expect anything out of her teammates that she doesn’t expect out of herself.”

The Fairfield-bound senior scored five goals, alternately displaying her deft touch, speed, vision and physicality to wreak havoc on the Crusaders’ back line, as the third-seeded Panthers (20-1-1) pulled away in the second half for a 6-2 win over No. 15 Carver in the Division 5 state semifinals at Walpole’s John B. Turco Field.

WALPOLE — In a girls’ soccer game in which Carver’s roster featured a 6-foot-3-inch boy, Kevin Ginnetty, an All-South Shore League player with a cannon right leg, Palmer’s Maddy Theriault was indisputably the best player on the pitch.

Theriault’s first two tallies came in the 2nd and 23rd minutes as she staked the Panthers (20-1-1) to a 2-0 lead.

“I was definitely nervous, I’m not going to lie,” she said. “I was also excited and I felt we were really pumped as a team. … The bus ride up was just a great atmosphere so I felt really good going into the game.”

But Carver, which rallied from a 2-6-1 record to start the season to finish 10-7-2, had plenty of fight left as freshman Sarah Stairs scored off a rebound and Ginnetty rifled in a direct kick from about 30 yards out to tie the game at intermission, 2-2.

Fourteen minutes into the second half, Theriault netted her third goal, which proved to be the game-winner.

“That goal changed the whole momentum of the game,” Sandoval said. “It all started with our defense moving it through the center mids to our outside mids to finish it across the middle. It was very impressive.”

Theriault added: “I was just so hungry and desperate to get that goal because I was so stressed out when it was tied. I hate being tied.”

After Gwen Duggan’s tap-in in the 60th minute provided some breathing room, Theriault wrapped up the win with insurance goals in the 64th and 78th minutes.

Ginnetty, who also scored in Carver’s quarterfinal win, has drawn attention for playing with the girls. Since the Crusaders were unable to field a boys’ team this fall after only seven players signed up, Ginnetty’s only opportunity to play varsity soccer was with the girls.

His leg stood out as a difference-maker, as he routinely sent goal kicks flying 60-plus yards and he ripped several dangerous shots from 40-yards out.

“I’ve never played against a boy before,” Theriault said. “I’m not going to say anything about him being on the team because that’s not my place. I think he was clean overall. He could have been dirty and pushed us around, but I think he respected all of us and he played a good game.”

Palmer advances to take on No. 4 Sutton in the state championship game on Saturday at a time and location to be announced.