The move gave the senior forward enough space to unleash a point-blank shot into the back of the net, lifting the third-seeded Tigers to a 1-0 win over 18th-seeded Concord-Carlisle in a Division 1 state semifinal Wednesday night at Manning Field in Lynn.

In the third minute of overtime, Oliveira controlled a long throw-in from Emiliano Gisholt inside the box and chipped the ball over a defender’s head — a play labeled “The Sombrero” in Oliveira’s native country of Brazil.

Tony Oliveira traced back to his Brazilian roots in propelling the Newton North boys’ soccer team to the Division 1 state final.

“I’m used to doing the Sombrero and he was too close up on me so I just chipped it over and banged a one-touch,” said Oliveira. “It meant the world to me, putting my team in the finals. All of us have come together as a whole group and family and now we’re in the finals.”

Newton North (16-2-4) advances to play Brookline or Lexington in Saturday’s state final. Concord-Carlisle’s first postseason in Division 1 ends at 11-5-5 after thrilling upset wins over BC High in overtime, Needham in penalty kicks, and Ludlow in the quarterfinals.

For a while, it seemed like Wednesday’s matchup between two stingy defenses would end up in kicks. After a slow first half, scoring chances opened in the second half.

The Patriots, playing without key forward Wolffe Berrouet, nearly took the lead in the 57th minute when Ben Brown’s free kick from 40 yards banged off the top of the post and bounced along the goal line before a North defender cleared it.

The opportunity was the best chance for Concord-Carlisle against a Tigers backline that has allowed just nine goals all season. Junior keeper Henry Baker recorded his third straight shutout in net, making six saves.

“They just don’t give up goals and they take pride in that,” North coach Roy Dow said about his defense. “They’re all good soccer players and good athletes. We play the way we do in large part because of the way they win the ball and come out with it. They’ve been nothing short of brilliant all year.”

Ben Wasserman, Concord-Carlisle’s sophomore keeper playing in his fifth varsity game, came up huge again, recording seven saves, including a pair of breakaways against Rialto Janairo.

He kept the Patriots in the match before Oliveira, who missed the last three because of a concussion, delivered the overtime winner.

North’s had their sights set on a Division 1 state title since the beginning of the season. The program has never won a championship in boys soccer and this will be the first appearance since the late 90s.

“We have banners in our gym for state titles for each sport and for boys soccer there are no numbers,” said Dow. “Our guys are really motivated to put 2021 in there.”

Division 2 State

Canton 2, East Longmeadow 1 (SO) — It took 100 minutes and penalty kicks, but the No. 21 seeded Bulldogs (17-4-4) are headed to the program’s first state final.

Canton only recorded three shots on net through 100 minutes, but with a 3-2 lead in PKs through four rounds, senior Charlie McKinney made the most of his chance, nailing his target in the bottom right to send the Bulldogs to Saturday’s championship.

“Going into it, I was just thinking it’s just like practice, no need for anything extra,” McKinney said. “That’s where I go all time in practice, that’s my spot.”

Added McKinney: “I like the pressure. Felt good to put the team on my back.”

Canton struck first off the foot of junior Jake McCabe in the 37th minute. It took just four minutes into the second half for the top-seeded Spartans (17-3-5) to respond, when senior Luke Mazza broke ahead and buried his shot.

“They’re a driven group of guys,” Canton coach Danny Erickson said. “A lot of teams would have come out in that second half and seen that goal go in and collapse against the No. 1 seed. The next 10 minutes after that goal where we settled ourselves again was the difference in the game.”

Each team had chances, but neither could break the tie, sending the game to penalty kicks, where it was 2-2 through two turns each.

Bulldogs senior captain Giovanni Ruggeri (14 saves) stepped up and denied the next two PK bids by the Spartans.

“You’ve just go to stay mentally strong,” he said. “You’ve got to choose a side. You’ve got to stay strong, believe in your boys, and I did. It happened, it worked.

Division 5 state

Douglas 3, Westport 0 — A defensive stalemate ended in a flurry of goals as the third-seeded Tigers (14-5-2) scored three times in the final 13 minutes of their semifinal win over No. 7 Westport at Walpole’s John B. Turco Field.

After a scoreless first half that saw both teams bang one off the post, senior Aidan Ferguson was tripped in the box off a quick corner in the 68th minute.

He felt confident as he lined up for the penalty kick, which he successfully fired low and to his left.

“I knew I was going to score,” Ferguson said. “Yesterday I had about 10 of them before I left practice. I knew I had to hit them well.”

His coach, and dad, Alex Ferguson, was a little more nervous. “I couldn’t watch,” he said. “I turned around and was talking to my buddy, even though I knew he was going to hit it.”

Just four minutes later, Michael O’Toole sent a ball up to Owen Gray, who got behind the defense and beat the keeper one-on-one.

“That was absolutely key,” Alex Ferguson said. “A 1-0 lead is the toughest lead to have because then you know someone is going to come back and score.”

Even though they could breathe easier, the Tigers weren’t done. Ferguson took a throw-in from Logan Hooper and curved in a shot from 40 yards out in the 75th minute.

“They weren’t stepping to me so I just tried to bend it back post, a dangerous ball, and it happened to fall in,” said Ferguson, one of just three seniors on the Douglas roster.

Douglas, which has won 10 of its last 12 after opening the season 4-3-2, advances to its third state title game in 12 years, following appearances in 2009 and 2015.

The Tigers, who seek their first state crown, will face top-seeded Bromfield School on Saturday at a time and location to be announced. Bromfield beat Douglas 3-2 on Oct. 30 in the inaugural Central Massachusetts Athletic Directors Association tournament.







