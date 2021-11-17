Did Mitchell really transfer from UMass to Texas for this? Potentially, he could have been the preseason Atlantic 10 Player of the Year. A player good enough to finally get UMass back on a winning track with big individual numbers. Instead, he disappeared into the transfer portal.

He and his Texas teammates were in the process of being routed, 86-74, by Gonzaga, the nation’s No. 1 team. As Mitchell waited, the Longhorns started to show a little bit of life, even though it would eventually prove futile. That’s when coach Chris Beard motioned Mitchell back to the bench. He wouldn’t be checking into the game.

Tre Mitchell sat on the floor in front of the scorer’s table waiting for a stoppage in play so he could enter the game.

He went to Austin so he can come off the bench, play about 20 minutes, and basically just be another guy? Based on two early games, that’s what his situation appears to be. He sat on the bench instead of squaring off with Gonzaga’s Drew Timme and measuring his skills against an All-American.

Mitchell has great potential, NBA potential. I find it hard to believe it will be fulfilled as a substitute on a Texas team that right now is a disorganized mess of returning players, transfers, and recruits. It’s a team that seems to have more players than minutes available.

Meanwhile, back here in New England, his UMass teammates need him desperately. The Minutemen lost badly at Yale, 91-71, last Friday. That same Yale team turned around and lost by 36 at Seton Hall Sunday.

The Minutemen rebounded to beat Penn State, 81-56, Monday night, but it was an oddly played game in which big man Trent Buttrick, a former Nittany Lion playing against his former teammates, scored 19 points, to go along with 9 rebounds and 6 assists. He’s not going to do that every night. Mitchell, on the other hand, could exceed that most nights.

If Mitchell were still in Amherst, this might have been an interesting season. Instead, coach Matt McCall has tried to fill in gaps with transfers. His efforts, although admirable, don’t seem like they will be good enough.

▪ BC coach seems laser-focused: Most new coaches experiment a little bit, trying to see what kind of team they have. Earl Grant has quickly zeroed on in a tight rotation at Boston College. He’s going to rely on guard play from DeMarr Langford, Makai Ashton-Langford, and Jaeden Zackery. They’ll play the most minutes, and the Eagles will rise or fall on their efforts.

Grant has to be pleased with the early performance of Mississippi State transfer Quinten Post, a legit 7-footer with some outside game.

▪ Lid on the rim: Merrimack was on the verge of an upset at Rutgers last Saturday when the Warriors went 8½ minutes without scoring before losing, 48-35. A few football games last weekend had more points than that. The Warriors need to solve some offensive problems if they’re going to have a good season.

▪ Around New England: There were some good efforts on the road by a couple of teams. Vermont won last Thursday at Northern Iowa, a team that’s off to a difficult beginning but is regarded as a contender in the Missouri Valley. Plus, the Catamounts were playing without their best player, center Ryan Davis. They also played Maryland tough this past weekend before falling short. Ben Shungu, playing a fifth season because of the COVID-19 waiver, looks primed to have a big season … New Hampshire had its chances at Marquette before falling short. Jayden Martinez, whose body doesn’t look like it contains a good basketball player, dominated the game at times. The 6-foot-7-inch forward will be a problem for America East teams this season.

Games I’m looking forward to this week

▪ There’s a great doubleheader at Mohegan Sun Saturday, with Tennessee playing Villanova and North Carolina playing Purdue. Winners and losers meet Sunday.

▪ BC vs. Utah in Daytona Beach, Fla.: A good chance to see how far Grant’s team has advanced. It’ll be difficult to watch, however, because it’s being shown only on the elusive FloSports. Northeastern fans know about this problem.