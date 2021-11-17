Much like we are witnessing in Foxborough, with the warp speed development of 23-year-old rookie Mac Jones as the Patriots quarterback, we’re seeing McAvoy, also 23, emerge on Causeway Street as the back-end quarterback of the Bruins offense.

Charlie McAvoy landed seven shots on net, a personal best, in Sunday’s 5-2 win over Montreal. He scored two goals, another career high for the fifth-year Bruins defenseman.

Now in his fifth NHL season, McAvoy has added more risk to his game, adopted more of a shoot-first mentality, taken the last giant stride in filling out that template of franchise defenseman that came attached to his skate boot when the Bruins selected him the first round (No. 14) of the 2016 draft.

“Yeah, they’re pushing for me to shoot more,” a smiling McAvoy said after the club’s Wednesday workout in Brighton, “and it’s been five or six years of that . . . so I’m trying to do it more. I know good things happen sometimes when you put it on the net.”

To understand that fundamental change in McAvoy’s game, and in part why it has taken the better part of his 248 career games to get here, means going back home to Long Beach, N.Y. Back to long ago, when young, cherry-cheeked Chuckie was making his way up through local youth hockey, first as a mini-mite, alongside boyhood teammate Adam Fox, the latter of whom is the reining Norris Trophy winner as the game’s best defenseman.

McAvoy and Fox, proud members of the Long Island Gulls, were coached by former Dartmouth goalie (Big Green Class of ‘94) Mike Bracco. According to McAvoy, it was Bracco who embedded the pass-first mentality deep into his game.

“I’m talking age 5-6,” recalled McAvoy. “He put in the building blocks . . . Our fundamentals, and a lot of that was built on passing. You know, at that early age, kids are just skating around . . . You don’t even know you have teammates out there, you’re just skating around thinking you can do it all yourself. But one of the things we did was to kind of overpass the puck, always be looking to find each other.”

Which explains why, from Day 1 of his tenure here, we’ve seen McAvoy constantly look for the backdoor option, the late open man who trails into the play or pops out from behind the net. Hold it, wait for it, dish it off . . . now!

Promoted this season to regular duty on the No. 1 power play, the lone defenseman in Bruce Cassidy’s five-man attack, McAvoy again has been implored to fire first. The mindset paid off with a power-play goal vs. the Canadiens. It’s only a 13-game sample this season, but his 3-9—12 line is nearly double his career point production average (.519 points per game).

Bracco provided a valuable building block. McAvoy and Fox are now two of the NHL’s brightest young blueliners, each recently signing massive contract extensions, each with a $9.5 million cap hit. McAvoy went to BU, Fox to Harvard, and least a half-dozen of their Gulls teammates, noted McAvoy, likewise went on to play Div. 1 NCAA hockey, and some have gone on to minor pro careers here and in Europe.

“Our team was really successful,” said McAvoy. “That foundation was pretty big.”

Bruce Cassidy, McAvoy’s NHL coach since Day 1, said McAvoy’s seven-shot effort vs. the Habs alone could encourage him to shoot more. The two goals should provide added incentive. Shots in net mean way more than shots on net.

“I think he’s done a better job with it this year, no matter what,” said Cassidy. “I think everyone’s basically had a part in that, getting him to be a little more shot-driven. Some of that is just a little more maturity in the league, realizing after a while just the volume of shots — and people going to the net — is a great way to create offense.”

All the while, noted Cassidy, it’s imperative as coach not to micromanage McAvoy’s skill set.

“You want to let him play — he’s a very fluid, creative player,” added Cassidy, drafted decades ago as a defensive prospect who had the potential to produce shots and points. “So I don’t want to be that guy, you know . . . It’s easy for me to say, pass here, shoot here . . . But he’s running a power play with some high-end talent.”

That first-unit PP typically has the game’s most productive line — Brad Marchand-Patrice Bergeron-David Pastrnak — up front, along with either Taylor Hall or Nick Foligno parked near the doorstep.

For a point man who grew up looking for seams, backdoors and shooters placed 30, 40 feet or more closer to the net, the options are tantalizing.

“There’s one puck and they all want it,” said Cassidy. “March wants it to get it into Bergy. Pasta wants it to shoot it. The high-tip [in the slot] is available sometimes. So he’s got the coach in his ear, telling him [what to watch] if they are taking away the elbow or throw something in front because the net-front [option] is open. You know what I mean. It’s like the quarterback a little bit, everyone wants the ball.”

With those seven shots against the Habs, McAvoy now has 29 on net, an average of 2.23 per game. In his 235 games prior to his season, he averaged 1.49 shots per game. He’s pumping up the volume and there’s likely more noise to come.

No one around here, or anywhere elsewhere in NHL history, ever fired away like Ray Bourque. His 6,209 shots on net stand as the game’s all-time mark, possibly to be passed in a couple of years by Alex Ovechkin (5,793 and counting). The closest defenseman to Bourque: Al MacInnis (5,157). With a career 378 shots, McAvoy has a lot of shooting to do if he’s ever going to run with the big dogs.

It’s not easy to give up old habits from mini-mite days, reframe the brain. Pass-first skills have served him well. Without them, who knows, 23-year-old Charlie McAvoy could have been the guy who left BU with a diploma, some job leads from a career counselor, or maybe flamed out after a year or two in the AHL or ECHL.

Instead, he’s banking money like some Jeopardy savant swatting back $1 million questions, and he’s just getting those shooting arms warmed up.

“From an early age,” mused McAvoy. “it was a lot of pass-first and finding those special plays, those backdoor plays and stuff. So that definitely attributes to my overall mindset.”

Gradually, effectively, the change has begun.

“Not entirely,” he said. “When I still see stuff, I want to make those plays, but . . .”

In Foxboro, Jones turned 23 in September. In the Hub of Hockey, McAvoy will be 24 in slightly more than a month. Born 258 days apart, they are now the Irish twins of Boston sports, each finding their way, firing way, and taking us along for the ride.

Kevin Paul Dupont can be reached at kevin.dupont@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeKPD.