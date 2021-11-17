The standout senior goaltender made 14 saves, as well as stopping a penalty stroke to lead the No. 4 seeded Nashoba field hockey team to a surprise 3-2 shootout victory over previously undefeated Masconomet in a Division 2 semifinal at Burlington High School Wednesday night.

“To be put into that position is not easy,” Nashoba coach Jaime Mariani said.

“We practice it. She goes against our players every day, and I told her, ‘You are going against top kids every day, who are shooting on you. You can do this.’”

Masconomet (19-1-1) dominated possession in the first quarter, but was greeted by the strong Nashoba defense right away. Kenzie Carey eventually converted on the fourth corner of the first, shooting in a pass from Maggie Sturgis to give Masco a 1-0 lead as time expired.

With 10 seconds left in the first half, a Nashoba offensive flurry pulled Masconomet’s defense out of position. Graham Straface took advantage and sent a shot rolling into the net to tie the game.

Masconomet had six corners in the third quarter, but between Mari Fernandez-Davila’s blocking and Basteri’s three saves, the Chieftains were unable to convert. Sturgis eventually broke through on Masconomet’s eighth corner of the half, sending a blistering shot past Basteri for a 2-1 lead six minutes into the fourth.

Immediately following Sturgis’ goal, Nashoba put the pressure on. Julia Graves made a huge block to stop a Wolves’ corner shot. With :38 seconds left, Nashoba got their third corner of the second half, and Ali Vanasse converted, tying the game, 2-2.

After an even first overtime, Masco goalie Ainsley Gruener made a kick save on a strong Kayla Flanagan shot nine minutes into the second bonus frame. Seconds later, Basteri answered with a flashy save of her own on a Sturgis wind-up, sending the game to a shootout.

Tied through two rounds, Masco took a lead in the third, but Nashoba evened it in the next round. In the fifth round, Anna Bonazzoli scored for the Wolves. Ava Tello stepped up for Masco, but was injured on her attempt, drawing a penalty stroke. Sturgis took the stroke, but Basteri made the save, clinching the Nashoba win.

“We know when we get to this point that they are all topnotch teams,” Masco head coach Maggie Bridgeo said. “We had our chances we just didn’t put them in the back of the net.”

Division 3 State

Watertown 1, Pentucket 0 — The score may not look as impressive as theprevious three tournament wins, but the Raiders’ victory in Reading was domination from start to finish.

Thanks to a first-quarter goal by freshman Adrianna Williams, Watertown (22-0) advanced to the final, where it will play Sandwich. The Raiders will be playing for their 19th state field hockey title, the previous 18 all in Division 2.

Just 3:39 into the game, sophomore Molly Driscoll dribbled hard to the Pentucket net and passed to Williams, who redirected the ball past Sachem goalie Charlene Basque. From then on, the ball rarely went past midfield as Watertown kept the pressure on Basque all night. Watertown had 16 corners including nine in the final 15 minutes while Pentucket didn’t have one.

“Pentucket (19-2) was clogging and we needed to make some adjustments,” said Watertown coach Eileen Donahue. “We were trying to plow through and you can’t do that. We’re a very good passing team and we needed to do that. It was a tight game and I’m happy I’m on the other side of it.”

Watertown won its first three tournament games by identical 6-0 scores and has given up just one goal this season. A 1-0 game could have just as easily been 6-0 if it weren’t for a number of great stops by Basque.

“We missed some opportunities around the post areas,” said Donahue. “We missed several opportunities. More people could have worked harder out there. But you know what, every game’s different. I’m happy with the end result for our team.”

Sandwich 2, Swampscott 0 — To say that the Blue Knights’ defense has been smothering this season might be an understatement.

No. 1 Sandwich (18-1-2) didn’t allow a single shot — on net or otherwise — in its semifinal win over the No. 5 Big Blue (13-5-4) at the Norwell Athletic Complex.

It continues a postseason run in which the Blue Knights have yet to allow a goal and marks their 18th shutout of the year. The scary part is that defense wasn’t supposed to be their strength.

“Our defense was what we needed the most work on oddly and you wouldn’t know that from looking at our scores,” Sandwich coach Kelsey Beaton said. “It was drill after drill after drill just trying to get comfortable with each other cause they were all brand new.”

Among the defensive standouts are eighth grade right back Khloe Schultz, junior midfielder Hailey Lemire, and senior forward-turned-left back Lilly Moore.

“All three of them have done a tremendous job especially in the playoffs,” said Beaton.

Senior Paige Hawkins’ goal early in the third quarter broke the scoreless deadlock, before senior captain Lily Tobin’s goal with 3:10 left in the game put the victory on ice.

“[The defense] is very reliable,” said Hawkins. “I can just count on them to stop the ball in case I can’t get back.”

The upcoming state final against No. 2 Watertown will be Beaton’s first championship appearance in her 24-year tenure at Sandwich.

“They said at the beginning of the year that they wanted to give this to me and they did,” said Beaton.

Despite the loss, Big Blue goalie Chloe Rakauskas came up big with nine saves on quality chances from Sandwich.

Correspondents Bob Holmes reported from Reading and Steve Sousa reported from Norwell.