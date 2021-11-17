“They are such forces, the two of them,” Chaloff said after the game. “I mean, to be sophomores and to come in and they don’t just hang, they make a statement. And it’s so cool for them. I’m so excited that they have this moment.”

Coach Courtney Chaloff has now led the defending state champion Rockets (21-1) to five-set wins in the quarterfinals and semifinals, and praised the contributions of two underclassmen Wednesday night — Tam, who also registered 4 aces to go along with 6 digs, and Izzy Streeper, who recorded 6 aces and 8 digs.

On a roster filled with upperclassmen, sophomore Samantha Tam starred for the fifth-seeded Needham girls’ volleyball team, turning in a 20-kill performance in a 3-2 win over No. 1 Franklin in Wednesday’s Division 1 state semifinal at Milton High School.

Advertisement

The Rockets will now have the opportunity to win back-to-back state titles when they play No. 6 Newton North in the final. Needham started the semifinal match hot, winning the first set 25-15 behind 2 kills each from Tam, senior captain Antonia Thommes, and senior Ellie Streeper.

After losing the second set 27-25, the momentum in the final-four showdown shifted by the set. The Rockets took a 2-1 lead after winning the third, 27-25, but the Panthers (19-2) bounced back and scored three consecutive points to win a closely-contested fourth set 25-23. Despite the thrilling nature of a five-set playoff game, Tam remained composed throughout thanks to the leadership of her teammates.

“As an underclassman, I have a lot of other upperclassmen to look up to, and they set a really good example for me,” Tam said. “They’re really calm, cool, and collected, and I just take after their lead.”

Tam tied the decisive fifth set, 4-4, with an ace, and the Rockets never trailed again, sealing the 15-11 victory on a service error by the Panthers.

Advertisement

Senior setter Kaitlyn Wong tallied 45 assists and 6 aces during the win, setting up many pivotal points.

Chaloff said the Rockets have been playing all season with the mantra “All gas, no brakes.” It’s written across the back of their shirts and reflected in their play style. With one game between Needham and a state title, the finish line is within sight.

“It’s amazing that we made it this far, but we’re still pushing,” Tam said. “We’re still going to work as hard as we have up to this point.”

Division 3 State

Dennis-Yarmouth 3, Bedford 1 — Two years ago, the Dolphins were denied in the state semifinals by Danvers. In their return to the semis, second-seeded D-Y (20-2) earned its first trip to the final with a 25-11 fourth-set victory over No. 6 Bedford (15-9) at Dartmouth High.

“It’s been our number one goal all season to work to get into that game and to get past that hump of where we lost two years ago,” D-Y coach Dru Sisson said. The Dolphins jumped out to a two-set lead with dominant 25-17, 25-11 wins. Bedford fought back in the third, 25-23, before the Dolphins closed it out.

“We kind of let up on our charge a little bit in the third set, and it became dire for us to come back,” Sisson said. “We needed to go out serving tough, swinging tough, and pick up on our defense, and I think that they did that very well.”

Advertisement

Senior captain Alayna Rooney was a catalyst, finishing with two aces, two kills, and 20 digs. Fellow senior captain Lucy Swanson added three aces, 16 kills, and nine digs. Grace Presswood (1 ace, 14 kills, 16 digs), Ava Pecorella (4 kills, 4 blocks), and Vivian Castano (4 aces, 34 assists) contributed to the win as well.

D-Y will play Old Rochester in the final.

Medway junior Mary Keating (3) and senior captain Maggie Regan (12) celebrate a point in Wednesday's 3-2 victory in the Division 4 state semifinals at Woburn High. MATT MACCORMACK

Division 4 State

Medway 3, Lynnfield 2 — The third-seeded seed Mustangs (19-3) dropped the first set of the semifinal, 26-24, but 16 of those points came on unforced errors. To make its first state title appearance in 20 years, Medway had to limit its mistakes. The Mustangs cleaned up their play and leaned on three seniors to rally for a 24-26, 25-16, 25-17, 22-25, 15-8 victory at Woburn High.

“We are an aggressive team so we find times when we run into those things,” coach Gary Patch said of the turbulent start. “You have to just remind [the players]: do what you do.”

The Pioneers (19-5) couldn’t hold off Medway’s senior trio of middle hitter Maggie Regan, outside hitter Amy Johnston, and opposite/middle hitter Grace Gerard. Regan racked up a team high 22 kills, Johnston added 11 kills, and Gerard didn’t make a hitting error, piling up 7 kills on 13 attempts.

“This is a special team,” Regan said.

Ipswich 3, AMSA 2 — The top-seeded Tigers hadn’t dropped a set in their first three games of the tournament.

Advertisement

Ipswich piled up three consecutive 3-0 wins over Bristol Plymouth, Nantucket, and Nipmuc entering the semifinal with No. 5 Advanced Math & Science Academy Charter at Woburn High.

To reach their first state final, the Tigers had to get a little uncomfortable.

Ipswich (21-1) survived, punctuated by a back-and-forth 16-14 fifth set win to advance to the state final against Medway. The Tigers captured the first set, 27-25, and dominated the third with a 25-13 edge. AMSA (18-5) won the second set, 25-23, and prevailed in a marathon fourth, 31-29.

“It’s being smart and staying aggressive,” Ipswich coach Staci Sonke said of the key to winning such a tight game.

“It’s really easy to play safe and to tip and to free-ball, which we were doing a little bit. You gotta come out and swing in those big moments, and that’s what helped us in the fifth set.”

Sonke lauded her two setters, junior Kendra Brown and sophomore Tess O’Flynn, for running the offense and keeping AMSA on their toes. Brown registered 18 assists, and O’Flynn had 11.

Junior outside hitter Grace Sorensen (10 kills, 15 digs) was also at the center of everything for Ipswich.

“Grace doesn’t typically leave the court,” Stonke said.

“Having that consistent energy and that consistent leader out there definitely helped them unify around one person.”

Sorenson lauded AMSA’s sophomore libero Isabella Rand for brilliant defensive play.

“They played really good defense,” Sorensen said. “They got everything over ... she definitely made us work hard.”

Advertisement

NEPSAC Class B

BB&N 3, Governor’s Academy 0 — The top-seeded Knights (19-0) displayed their balanced attack in the quarterfinal win, led by sophomore Sherry Ren (12 kills), junior Preeya Patel (9 kills), and freshman Corinne Holness (8 kills). Juniors Madera Longstreet-Lipson and Kate Jiang (7 kills each) supplied key hits, and libero Sofia Khoury anchored the defense with 16 digs. BB&N hosts Newton Country Day in Saturday’s semifinals.

Matt MacCormack reported from Woburn High. Correspondent Emma Healy contributed.