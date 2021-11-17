The Hingham junior, and Division 1 Player of the Year, turned to face the net with two Newton South defenders hawking her movement just above the 18-yard box in Wednesday’s Division 1 girls’ soccer state semifinal at Weymouth High.

Sophie Reale spun and waited for an option, but none presented itself.

Hingham’s Olivia Sharkansky (left) celebrates one of her two goals with teammate Ava Varholak in Wednesday night's 4-0 win over Newton North in the Division 1 girls' state semifinals at Weymouth High.

Reale lobbed a ball over the Lions’ defense and senior Olivia Sharkansky won a contested battle, tapping the ball between the legs of Lions sophomore goalie Amanda Cosgrove.

Sharkansky’s goal put the Harborwomen in the lead and top-seeded Hingham never looked back, defeating fifth-seeded Newton South, 4-0, to advance to the state championship against Natick, a 2-0 winner over Bishop Feehan, on Saturday at 3 p.m. at Whitman-Hanson.

Hingham (21-0-1), winner of three consecutive Division 2 state championships from 2014-16, will go for its first state title in it inaugural season as a Division 1 team.

“We’ve been taking it one game at a time, especially this whole tournament,” said Sharkansky. “We come out here and we just dominate, from our backline to our forwards, we’ve worked towards this common goal of getting to this state championship ever since the first day in August and it’s finally here and it’s exciting.”

After she opened the scoring, Sharkansky added a dagger in the 74th minute, running free on the far side after retrieving a gorgeous cross-field feed from sophomore Claire Murray. Sharkansky charged towards the net, using her left foot to place the ball in the upper corner off the net for her 15th goal of the season.

“Sharkansky is one of our best players,” said Hingham coach Sarah Dacey. “She doesn’t get the credit she deserves because we have so many offensive firepower players. She’s so good on the ball, so smooth, she can serve the ball with her left and right foot, and she scores clutch goals.

“We rely on Sharkansky for so many things. She had an awesome game tonight and I’m super proud of her as a senior.”

Sharkansky was also responsible for the third goal for Hingham (21-0-1), volleying a cross on target. Cosgrove’s sprawling save dribbled onto the foot of junior centerback Maddie Aughe, who tapped in her fifth goal of the year.

“Super proud of how our front three played,” said Dacey. “Really, our whole team played well. We had them under a ton of pressure, their goalkeeper was standing on her head. We were patient, kept putting the pressure on and making great runs and scored some great goals tonight.”

The All-American UCLA commit Reale also set up the Harborwomen’s second goal, receiving the ball at midfield and deking the whole Newton South (15-1-6) defense. Uncorking a shot at the top of the box, a rebound leaked out to senior captain Ava McGuire, who scored her eighteenth goal of the season. Reale improved her season total to 26 goals and 21 assists.

Division 2 State

Whitman-Hanson 2, Westborough 1 —Kayla Cassidy and Olivia Borgen scored in the first half, enough for the third-seeded Panthers (16-5-1) to hang on for a win in Mansfield over the seventh-seeded Rangers and advance to their first state final since 2009.

Cassidy scored in the 19th minute for the Panthers from 16 yards out, followed by Borgen from a nearly identical spot in the 28th minute as part of a first half flourish in which Whitman-Hanson didn’t yield a single shot on net.

“We wanted to see if we could come out early and get on top of them, because they haven’t been behind,” Whitman-Hanson coach Dave Floeck said. “We felt good at half and I thought we were really controlling the pace.”

Westborough (14-1-5), which had surrendered just four goals on the season, did not allow a shot on net in the second half.

The Rangers finally got on the scoreboard in the 50th minute courtesy of Sydney Allen from 22 yards out, their first shot on goal, but Panthers’ keeper Ayla Dernier slammed the door shut from there, making four stops the rest of the way — including one from point-blank range inside the 6-yard box just prior to stoppage time.

Borgen, a Penn State recruit, suffered an ankle injury early in the second half and did not return to the match for Whitman-Hanson.

“If there’s any way possible, she’ll play Saturday,” Floeck said. “We’ll just see how she recovers.

Whitman-Hanson will face Patriot League rival Silver Lake, the No. 4 seed, in the Division 2 final on Saturday at 5 p.m. at Hingham High. The Lakers beat the Panthers twice in the regular season, 1-0 on Sept. 24 in Kingston and 2-0 on Oct. 19 in Whitman.

Both programs will be vying for their first state title in girls’ soccer. It’s the first final appearance for Silver Lake, while Whitman-Hanson lost to West Springfield in overtime in its lone previous appearance.

Division 5 state

Palmer 6, Carver 2 — In a girls’ soccer game in which Carver’s roster featured a 6-foot-3-inch boy, Kevin Ginnetty, an All-South Shore League player with a cannon for a right leg, Palmer’s Maddy Theriault was indisputably the best player on the pitch.

The Fairfield-bound senior scored five goals, alternately displaying her deft touch, speed, vision and physicality to wreak havoc on the Crusaders’ back line, as the third-seeded Panthers (20-1-1) pulled away in the second half from No. 15 Carver in the Division 5 state semifinals at Walpole’s John B. Turco Field.

“I’m kind of left speechless as far as what she does,” said Palmer coach Celso Sandoval after leading his program to its first state championship game. “The thing that a lot of people don’t realize about her is that she pulls her team up. She doesn’t expect anything out of her teammates that she doesn’t expect out of herself.”

Theriault’s first two tallies came in the 2nd and 23rd minutes as she staked the Panthers (20-1-1) to a 2-0 lead.

“I was definitely nervous, I’m not going to lie,” she said. “I was also excited and I felt we were really pumped as a team. … The bus ride up was just a great atmosphere so I felt really good going into the game.”

But Carver, which rallied from a 2-6-1 record to start the season to finish 10-7-2, had plenty of fight left as freshman Sarah Stairs scored off a rebound and Ginnetty rifled in a direct kick from about 30 yards out to tie the game at intermission, 2-2.

Fourteen minutes into the second half, Theriault netted her third goal, which proved to be the game-winner.

“That goal changed the whole momentum of the game,” Sandoval said. “It all started with our defense moving it through the center mids to our outside mids to finish it across the middle. It was very impressive.”

Theriault added: “I was just so hungry and desperate to get that goal because I was so stressed out when it was tied. I hate being tied.”

After Gwen Duggan’s tap-in in the 60th minuteprovided breathing room, Theriault wrapped up the win with insurance goals in the 64th and 78th minutes.

Ginnetty, who also scored in Carver’s quarterfinal win, has drawn attention for playing with the girls. Since the Crusaders were unable to field a boys’ team this fall after only seven players signed up, Ginnetty’s only opportunity to play varsity soccer was with the girls.

His leg stood out as a difference-maker, as he routinely sent goal kicks flying 60-plus yards and he ripped several dangerous shots from 40-yards out.

“I’ve never played against a boy before,” Theriault said. “I’m not going to say anything about him being on the team because that’s not my place. I think he was clean overall. He could have been dirty and pushed us around, but I think he respected all of us and he played a good game.”

Palmer advances to take on No. 4 Sutton in the state championship game on Saturday at a time and location to be announced.

Jake Levin reported from Mansfield, Brendan Kurie from Walpole, Cam Kerry from Weymouth.

Cam Kerry can be reached at cam.kerry@globe.com.