Uche popped up on the practice report Monday as a nonparticipant because of an ankle injury. He practiced in a limited capacity Tuesday.

ATLANTA — The Patriots have placed second-year linebacker Josh Uche on injured reserve, which means he will miss at least three games, starting with Thursday’s against the Falcons.

Josh Uche (right) has three sacks and four quarterback hits this season.

Uche has played in nine games this season, missing only Week 3 against New Orleans. He was limited in practice Weeks 3-4 with a back injury as well as Weeks 7-9 with a shoulder injury.

Behind Matthew Judon and Kyle Van Noy on the depth chart, Uche has played 31.2 percent of the defense’s snaps, primarily as a situational pass rusher. He has three sacks, 10 tackles, four quarterback hits, and a fumble recovery.

Advertisement

In addition to Thursday night’s game, Uche will miss games against Tennessee and Buffalo.

Nicole Yang can be reached at nicole.yang@globe.com.