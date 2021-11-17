Wilson, the No. 2 overall draft pick, sprained the posterior collateral ligament in his right knee against the Patriots Oct. 24 and is still not 100 percent. White started the last three games in Wilson’s place, but the Jets decided to go with the 36-year-old Flacco this week against the Dolphins’ aggressive defense.

Joe Flacco will start at quarterback for the Jets Sunday at home against the Dolphins, a surprising decision by the 2-7 team that will be without injured starter Zach Wilson for the fourth straight game.

The Mike White era is over almost as quickly as it began.

“One of the reasons we went and got Joe was for the experience part of it,” coach Robert Saleh said Wednesday. “Not only for the playing ability and for the [quarterbacks] room, but also for situations just like this. Miami’s got a dynamic coverage system as it pertains to defense with [cover] zero and all the different coverages they run, and Joe’s kind of been there, done that.”

The Jets acquired Flacco from Philadelphia Oct. 25, sending a conditional sixth-round pick to the Eagles. He spent last season in New York as a backup to Sam Darnold, and started four games.

Browns QB Mayfield resting in hopes of playing

Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield is not practicing in hopes of letting several injuries heal so he can play this week against the winless Lions.

Mayfield has played most of the season with a torn labrum and fracture in his left, non-throwing shoulder. He suffered a bruised right knee in Sunday’s loss to the Patriots, which came a week after he hurt his left foot at Cincinnati.

“This is probably the most beat up I’ve ever been in my career, and it’s not like it’s one particular thing, it’s multiple,” said Mayfield, who limped slightly as he walked to the podium to speak with reporters.

Lions QB Goff sits out practice

The Lions held out Jared Goff from practice after the quarterback suffered an oblique injury in last Sunday’s game against the Steelers.

His absence raises questions about his availability for Sunday’s against the Browns.

“He’s going to sit today,” Lions coach Dan Campbell said. “And then we’ll reassess tomorrow and see how he’s feeling.”

Goff, who said he was more sore than expected this week, ended up finishing Sunday’s game, which was a 16-16 tie. He was only able to complete 14 of 25 passes for 114 yards. On Wednesday, he acknowledged the injury affected his throwing motion against the Steelers.

“There were definitely some limitations there that I don’t know if I realized it in the moment,” Goff said.

Ruggs misses required alcohol test

A Las Vegas judge ordered former Raiders receiver Henry Ruggs III to appear before her on Monday after learning he missed a required alcohol test while on house arrest following a fatal crash he’s accused of causing by driving drunk at speeds up to 156 miles per hour.

Ruggs’s lawyers told Justice of the Peace Suzan Baucum that Ruggs “self-tested” negative shortly after missing one of his calls for a breath test last week.

Ruggs’s attorney, David Chesnoff, blamed the delay on trouble with testing equipment.

Ruggs, 22, was not in court for the brief hearing Wednesday during which Baucum also told his lawyers she won’t issue a subpoena for fire department records about the fatal Nov. 2 crash and fire. The judge said the attorneys can get those records on their own.

Ruggs could face a return to jail. A judge who set his bail at $150,000 warned Ruggs directly that if he didn’t comply with release restrictions he faced rearrest.

Ruggs is under home confinement with electronic monitoring and four-times-a-day alcohol checks. He is required to respond to a telephone or text signal by blowing into a device that checks his blood-alcohol level. Records show he owns a $1.1 million home not far from where the crash occurred.

The NFL is requiring players and staff to wear masks inside team facilities regardless of vaccination status for a week starting on Thanksgiving, and they must be tested twice for COVID-19 after the holiday.

The league’s protocols were updated as a result of increasing rates of COVID-19 across the country. Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger each missed a game in consecutive weeks because of COVID-19.

“This upward trend, coupled with the onset of colder weather driving individuals indoors, has resulted in an increased risk of infection among players and staff,” the league said in a memo sent to teams Tuesday and obtained by the Associated Press. “Our experts and data confirm that getting vaccinated remains our strongest defense against contracting and transmission of the virus within club facilities.”

Additional masking will not be required outdoors or in the practice bubble. Testing will take place Nov. 29 and Dec. 1.



