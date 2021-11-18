All author appearances are virtual unless otherwise noted.

Peter H. Reynolds (”Our Table”) reads in person at 5 p.m. at An Unlikely Story (tickets are $5).

MONDAY

Barry Van Dusen (“Finding Sanctuary: An Artist Explores the Nature of Mass Audubon”) reads at 7 p.m. at the State Library of Massachusetts . . . Gus Moreno (”This Thing Between Us”) is in conversation with Jeff VanderMeer at 8 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith.

TUESDAY

Pete Oswald (”The Smart Cookie”) reads at 10:30 a.m. at An Unlikely Story . . . Kirsti Call (”Cold Turkey”) reads at 6 p.m. at The Silver Unicorn Bookstore . . . Ann Patchett (”These Precious Days: Essays”) is in conversation with Scott Simon at 6:30 p.m. at Harvard Book Store (tickets are $32 for admission and a shipped copy of the book).

SATURDAY

Gareth Hinds (”Graceling”) reads in person at 6 p.m. at An Unlikely Story.