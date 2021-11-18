2. The Sentence Louise Erdrich Harper

3. Cloud Cuckoo Land Anthony Doerr Scribner

4. Oh William! Elizabeth Strout Random House

5. Our Country Friends Gary Shteyngart Random House

6. The Stranger in the Lifeboat Mitch Albom Harper

7. Five Tuesdays in Winter Lily King Grove Press

8. State of Terror Louise Penny, Hillary Rodham Clinton S&S/St. Martin’s Press

9. Silverview John le Carré Viking

10. Never Ken Follett Viking

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. The Dawn of Everything: A New History of Humanity David Graeber, David Wengrow FSG

2. Taste: My Life Through Food Stanley Tucci Gallery Books

3. The Storyteller: Tales of Life and Music Dave Grohl Dey Street Books

4. The Lyrics: 1956 to the Present Paul McCartney Liveright

5. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse Charlie Mackesy HarperOne

6. A Carnival of Snackery: Diaries (2003-2020) David Sedaris Little, Brown

7. The Book of Hope: A Survival Guide for Trying Times Jane Goodall, Douglas Abrams, Gail Hudson Celadon Books

8. Renegades: Born in the USA Barack Obama, Bruce Springsteen Crown

9. My Body Emily Ratajkowski Metropolitan Books

10. Vanderbilt: The Rise and Fall of an American Dynasty Anderson Cooper, Katherine Howe Harper

TRADE PAPERBACK FICTION

1. Dune Frank Herbert Ace

2. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo Taylor Jenkins Reid Washington Square Press

3. The Night Watchman Louise Erdrich Harper Perennial

4. The Song of Achilles Madeline Miller Ecco

5. The Overstory Richard Powers Norton

6. Hamnet Maggie O’Farrell Vintage

7. The Searcher Tana French Penguin

8. Anxious People Fredrik Backman Washington Square Press

9. The Thursday Murder Club Richard Osman Penguin

10. Circe Madeline Miller Back Bay

TRADE PAPERBACK NONFICTION

1. Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge and the Teachings of Plants Robin Wall Kimmerer Milkweed

2. The Old Farmer’s Almanac 2022 Old Farmer’s Almanac

3. The Body Keeps the Score: Brain, Mind, and Body in the Healing of Trauma Bessel van der Kolk Penguin

4. Talking to Strangers: What We Should Know about the People We Don’t Know Malcolm Gladwell Back Bay

5. Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind Yuval Noah Harari Harper Perennial

6. Entangled Life: How Fungi Make Our Worlds, Change Our Minds & Shape Our Futures Merlin Sheldrake Random House

7. Eleanor David Michaelis S&S

8. The Best of Me David Sedaris Back Bay

9. The Best American Essays 2021 Kathryn Schulz, Robert Atwan (Eds.) Mariner

10. The Best American Food Writing 2021 Gabrielle Hamilton (Ed.) Mariner

The New England Indie Bestseller List, as brought to you by IndieBound and NEIBA, for the week ended Sunday, Nov. 14. Based on reporting from the independent booksellers of the New England Independent Booksellers Association and IndieBound. For an independent bookstore near you, visit IndieBound.org.