Miles’s “All That She Carried,” traces the history of a family through a cotton sack that an enslaved woman gave her daughter before they were sold apart in the 1850s. Judges called the book “a brilliant original work,” with “graceful prose” and said it conveyed stories “that ordinary archives suppress,” according to the New York Times . In her speech, Miles thanked her editor, Molly Turpin:

Harvard professor and historian Tiya Miles won the nonfiction prize for “ All That She Carried: The Journey of Ashley’s Sack, a Black Family Keepsake ,” and Martín Espada, a poet and professor at UMass Amherst, won the award for poetry for his title “Floaters. ”

Advertisement

“Molly, I remember your face when we were having coffee and meeting for the first time and you asked about my projects and I said that I wanted to write a book about an old bag, because your face lit up,” she said, according to the Times. “You were so curious. You were so receptive. You were the perfect editor for this project, and you and I both know this was a co-written book.”

In poetry, Espada’s “Floaters” honors the story of migrants who drowned in the Rio Grande while crossing the border. The title celebrates dreamers and condemns poor governmental response to Hurricane Maria in 2017. “These poems remind us the power of observation, of seeing everything,” the judges said, according to the Los Angeles Times. Judges also called the book “vital for our times and will be vital for those in the future, trying to make sense of today.”

This was the 72nd annual National Book Awards and the second year the ceremony was held remotely due to coronavirus. The ceremony was hosted by Phoebe Robinson, a comedian and the founder of Tiny Reparations Books, a subset of Penguin Random House devoted to diverse voices.

Advertisement

Other winners included “Hell of a Book” by Jason Mott in the category of fiction, “Winter in Sokcho” by Elisa Shua Dusapin, translated by Aneesa Abbas Higgins in the category of translated literature, and “Last Night at the Telegraph Club” by Malinda Lo in the category of young people’s literature.

The National Book Award is one of the most closely watched literary prizes in the world and often boosts book sales and elevates author’s profiles.

Brittany Bowker can be reached at brittany.bowker@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @brittbowker.