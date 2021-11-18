I did not watch season 2 of Netflix’s “Tiger King,” which arrived on Wednesday. And I am not going to review it, even knowing that, if it takes after season 1, it will be a ratings hit spewing out memes and People magazine stories for months to come.

I just don’t need to ingest any more of this toxic mess of a reality show, which encourages us to rubberneck people who are troubled, deluded, harmful, and/or willing to do anything for attention. It continues to gross me out that viewers are willing to transform these ethically challenged and exploitative members of the Big Cat world into famous people.