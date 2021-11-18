Blackstone’s deal for IDG is done

Private equity titan Blackstone has completed its acquisition of Needham-based International Data Group from China Oceanwide Holdings Group in a deal valued at $1.3 billion, a figure that includes equity and debt. IDG provides market intelligence data and research about technology, including through a number of online magazines such as Computerworld and Macworld. A Blackstone executive said in June that the private equity firm plans to increase the size of IDG’s 3,000 person staff, which includes 500 people based out of the Needham headquarters. The office is currently open in a hybrid mode, with employees voluntarily going in, usually on Tuesdays through Thursdays. IDG has not provided a formal return-to-office date or timeline, and is using vaccine rates and COVID-19 cases to determine when people should return. The company will continue to be managed by chief executive Mohamad Ali and his leadership team under Blackstone’s ownership. — JON CHESTO

E-COMMERCE

Advertisement

Online prices creeping up as well

E-commerce, once the land of discounts and cheaper goods, has become a steady source of inflation in the pandemic recovery. Online prices rose 1.9 percent in October from a year earlier and 0.9 percent from the previous month, according to data from software company Adobe Inc. It marks the 17th straight month of increases after more than six years of declines in the Adobe Digital Price Index. Rising prices at the start of the holiday shopping season — a time when retailers normally begin to push deals — is another sign of how broad-based inflation has become in the country. E-commerce is even more ubiquitous in the pandemic era, when Americans stuck at home got used to ordering everything from their phones or computers. The silver lining for consumers — and policy makers — is that online price increases remain far below overall inflation, which rose 6.2 percent last month, the fastest annual pace since 1990. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

Advertisement

LABOR

Deere workers approve new contract, ending strike

Deere & Co. union workers ratified a new labor contract with the company Wednesday to return to plants across the United States, putting an end to their first strike since 1986. United Auto Workers members voted 61 percent to 39 percent in favor of the deal, which will increase pay and boost retirement benefits over a six-year agreement. The union said the work stoppage “captured the mood of a nation” wanting fair wages and benefits for workers. The deal, which follows two other failed ones, is a six-year contract that will increase worker wages by 10 percent in the first year and then 5 percent in the third and fifth years. A 3 percent bonus will be paid in the even years of the contract based on prior-year earnings, and each worker will receive an $8,500 signing bonus. There are still no adjustments to a contentious two-tier compensation system, in which workers hired after 1997 receive less generous benefits than those who started working there earlier. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

AVIATION

Airbus bests Boeing at major air show

Airbus emerged as the clear winner from the world’s first major air show since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, with the European plane maker signing up orders and commitments for more than 400 planes. Boeing Co. had a more modest outing, but scored a major success with Indian startup airline Akasa’s purchase of 72 of its 737 Max jets. The agreement expands Boeing’s presence in a market dominated by Airbus, and adds to evidence the narrow-body workhorse is rebounding from groundings caused by two deadly crashes. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

Advertisement

AUTOMOTIVE

Ford and GM have new strategies for getting chips

Ford, responding to a global semiconductor shortage that’s crimped profits and production, will explore buying chips directly from GlobalFoundries Inc. The automaker said Thursday it’s forming a “strategic collaboration” with GlobalFoundries, which went public in a $2.6 billion listing last month and recently moved its headquarters from California to Malta, N.Y., where it’s expanding a foundry to add capacity. Meanwhile, General Motors president Mark Reuss said Thursday the company will codevelop semiconductors with several producers to make chips that can handle more electronic features in its vehicles, a revamp of strategy that comes as a shortage of these items continues to roil the global auto industry. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

SHAPEWEAR

Oprah and Reese Witherspoon invest in Spanx

Oprah Winfrey and the actress Reese Witherspoon were among new investors in Spanx, as the women’s shapewear brand completed a majority sale to funds managed by Blackstone Inc. The transaction valued Atlanta-based Spanx at $1.2 billion, according to a statement Thursday. Blackstone and Spanx intend to create an all-female board, and women comprised Blackstone’s entire investment team for the transaction, according to the statement. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

CORPORATE

Bayer doesn’t intend to go the way of J&J and GE

Bayer’s chief executive said the conglomerate will continue to run its three main business units under one roof, even as investor interest in the potential for splits among large diversified companies has intensified. “We are going to continue the course, which is developing our company along the three pillars that we have— pharmaceuticals, crop science, and consumer health,“ Werner Baumann said in a television interview at the Bloomberg New Economy Forum in Singapore. The decision was made by the German company’s board of management and endorsed by the supervisory board, he said, after being asked about a possible breakup. Baumann’s comments come after Johnson & Johnson last week announced it would split its pharmaceutical and consumer health care units into two separately traded companies. General Electric announced it would break into three pieces days earlier. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

Advertisement

MORTGAGES

Rates climb amid inflationary pressures

After falling below 3 percent for the first time in a month, mortgage rates shot higher this week after a report showed inflation continues to put pressure on the economy. According to the latest data released Thursday by Freddie Mac, the 30-year fixed-rate average climbed to 3.1 percent. It was 2.98 percent a week ago and 2.72 percent a year ago. The 15-year fixed-rate average jumped to 2.39 percent. It was 2.27 percent a week ago and 2.28 percent a year ago. — WASHINGTON POST

FAST FOOD

Starbucks and Amazon open joint location in New York

Starbucks and Amazon are teaming up on a grab-and-go store format. The Seattle-based companies opened their first Starbucks Pickup with Amazon Go location on Thursday in New York. At least two more New York stores are planned for next year. The stores offer the full Starbucks menu as well as prepared salads, sandwiches, and snacks from Amazon Go. There is also a lounge area with tables and workspaces. Customers can order drinks and food using Starbucks’ app or shop the Amazon Go section, which automatically tallies items added to the cart so customers don’t have to wait in line to check out. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

Advertisement



