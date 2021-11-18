Attorney General Maura Healey said Thursday that she is co-leading a nationwide investigation into Meta, the parent company of Instagram, for promoting the photo-sharing app to young people while knowing it caused harm to their physical and mental health.

The investigation will examine the ways Meta, formerly known as Facebook, tried to increase both the frequency of use and the amount of time users spent on the Instagram app. Healey and a number of other attorneys general want to know whether these practices violated consumer protection laws or put the public at risk.

Healey said the goal is to “get to the bottom of this company’s engagement with young users, identify any unlawful practices, and end these abuses for good.”