Kenosha Police said they detained a person late Wednesday that they suspect was trying to photograph jurors in the Kyle Rittenhouse murder trial.

The person, who “is alleging to be affiliated with a national media outlet,” was issued several traffic citations, the department said in a tweet. “There was no breach of security regarding the jury, nor were there any photographs obtained.” The incident is still under investigation.

Rittenhouse, 18, killed two men and wounded a third last year at a Black Lives Matter protest in Kenosha. He faces the possibility of life in prison without parole if convicted of the most serious charge, first degree intentional homicide. Jurors began deliberations on Tuesday after a two-week trial.