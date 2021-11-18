Founded in 2006, Dicerna is developing medicines that rely on RNA interference, a Nobel Prize-winning technology that turns off disease-causing genes. The firm calls its approach GalXC. Dicerna and Novo Nordisk have been collaborating since 2019 to discover more than 30 potential liver cell targets for RNAi drugs in the hopes of treating chronic liver disease, type 2 diabetes, obesity, rare diseases, and other illnesses.

That turned out to be an understatement. On Thursday, the Danish drug giant Novo Nordisk announced that it had signed a deal to buy Dicerna for $3.3 billion. The agreement for $38.25 a share represented a premium of almost 80 percent to Dicerna’s closing price on Wednesday.

After the Lexington biotech he runs inked two licensing deals with big drug makers over several days in 2018, Douglas Fambrough said Dicerna Pharmaceuticals’ cutting-edge approach for developing medicines was “very attractive to the pharmaceutical industry.”

“Since the start of our collaboration two years ago, the Dicerna and Novo Nordisk teams have established a strong rapport built on a foundation of mutual respect for one another’s capabilities, culture and expertise,” Fambrough, founder, president, and chief executive of Dicerna, said in a statement. He said the acquisition could “significantly accelerate” the development of new medications. Dicerna has yet to get a drug to market.

Marcus Schindler, Novo Nordisk’s executive vice president and chief scientific officer, said the acquisition has “the potential to expand our pipeline and deliver life-changing precision medicines for people living with chronic diseases.”

Novo Nordisk, which specializes in diabetes drugs, said it expects to start clinical development of the first investigational drug to emerge from the collaboration in 2022.

In October 2018, Dicerna signed licensing deals with Eli Lilly and Co. and Alexion Pharmaceuticals in less than a week. The potential use of RNAi-based treatments for diabetes was particularly appealing to Lilly, Fambrough said. Lilly helped pioneer drugs for diabetes and in 1923 began selling Iletin, the first commercially available insulin product in the US.

The deals with Lilly and Alexion were announced not long after Dicerna settled a bitter legal dispute with a much bigger Cambridge rival, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, which has won approval of four RNAi-based drugs since 2018. The first drug was Onpattro, for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults, a rare, progressive, and deadly disease that affects multiple organs. The drug had a list price of $450,000 a year.

In April 2018, Dicerna said it was paying Alnylam $15 million plus stock to resolve the litigation — a suit by Alnylam alleging misappropriate trade secrets, and a countersuit by Dicerna alleging unfair business practices.

“That litigation cast a cloud over our ownership of that technology, and now that cloud has been cleared,” Fambrough said at the time.

