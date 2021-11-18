Medford’s Kushari & Grill is now open, serving Egyptian food, especially kushari, a platter layered with noodles, rice, chickpeas, caramelized onions, and tomato sauce. The small storefront is an offshoot of the Mr. Kushari food truck in the Fenway, run by Mohamed Hassanein. Also try falafel (spicy or mild), shawarma, and kabobs with creamy garlic sauce.

Openings : The team behind Duxbury’s Island Creek Oyster Farm opens The Winsor House (390 Washington St.), a rustic fish house, this week on the same property. Visit the building — constructed in 1803 — for sustainably farmed seafood with a spin: “bait toast” (mackerel on ciabatta); “ugly sliders” (oysters on brioche); skate wing and tofu cioppino. Cocktail guru Dave Cagle ( The Automatic , B-Side Lounge ) handles the drinks.

A meal from Kushari & Grill in Medford. Josh Reynolds for The Boston Globe

In Arlington Heights, the Heights Pub opens after much anticipation, replacing the neighborhood’s well-loved Balich 5 & 10. It’s an offshoot of Winchester’s popular First House Pub, known for wings, sliders, flatbread pizza, and a jovial atmosphere.

The main dining area at Orfano in Boston, shown pre-pandemic. It's reopening Nov. 19. Aram Boghosian for The Boston Globe

Reopenings: Tiffani Faison’s Orfano, serving Italian-American food in the Fenway (1391 Boylston St.), reopens on Friday, Nov. 19, a hiatus. Feast on parmesan mousse, foie gras arancini, cod cheek piccata, and lobster bucatini, washed back with martinis from a cart. Visit nightly beginning at 5 p.m.

Faison recently closed Tiger Mama, her Southeast Asian restaurant down the block, but she continues to operate plenty of other spots around town, including Sweet Cheeks (barbecue in the Fenway) and Tenderoni’s (pizza and grinders at High Street Place downtown).

Brunch: In the Back Bay, Eataly (800 Boylston St.) launches brunch service for the first time on Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. Proceed to their third-floor garden for lobster, smoked salmon, or prosciutto Benedict; panettone toast; frittatas, espresso, and build-your-own Bloody Marys with beer-smoked tomatoes.

Throwbacks: Downtown Crossing supper club Yvonne’s (2 Winter Place), in the old Locke-Ober space, launches a classic holiday luncheon menu that pays homage to its predecessor. Enjoy a roistering afternoon on the town with truffle cream and crab; lobster cups with caviar; lobster-stuffed shrimp; and baked Alaska. Visit on Fridays beginning Dec. 3.

