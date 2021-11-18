Q. There’s a woman in my friend group whom I really like. She’s cute and funny and our interests and personalities are really compatible … the only problem is her best friend, who is also in our group, obviously likes her and flirts with her, and everyone thinks that they should date ... but my crush never flirts back with her. The other day her best friend had a cold (therefore not around) and I tried flirting with my crush to see her response. She seemed interested.

It’s your turn. What love and relationship question has been on your mind? Send it to loveletters@globe.com or fill out this form .

Advertisement

Even if she isn’t actively seeking me out, she seems open, at least. Today her bestie (who was feeling better) responded to my crush’s talking to me by hugging her and literally putting herself between me and the crush. I’ve liked my crush for a while and I really want to pursue her and see where it goes, but I don’t want to hurt the best friend who is my friend too, and is literally the nicest and bubbliest person ever. Is there a way that I can see if my crush is maybe interested without being the bad guy?

LESBIAN IN A LIKE-TRIANGLE

A. I think you should ask your crush out and find out if she’s interested. If she is, she’ll have to figure out how to talk to her “best friend” about her feelings for you.

If your crush doesn’t reciprocate, let her know it’s no big deal and that you hope it doesn’t have to change the dynamics of the group. But … it might no matter what. At the end of the day, people share information with others, and there might be some shifts based on what happens — or doesn’t.

Advertisement

Of course, if you’re unwilling to risk any changes in the group, steer clear of this. But … something tells me the group is going to change anyway. People will date, break up, meet others, and join other groups. This is an evolving social structure.

You might hurt someone. There’s no getting around that. Sometimes you’re your own good guy while being someone else’s bad guy, even when you have the best intentions. I’m sure your crush doesn’t want to be a bad guy either, but she’ll have to let someone down if she doesn’t share their feelings.

It’s clear you want to shoot your shot, so do it with transparency and sensitivity, and start with the object of your affection. Don’t involve anyone else in the conversation. This is between the two of you.

MEREDITH





READERS RESPOND:

If you both decide to explore this, “bestie” will be hurt. It’s inevitable. [She should talk with “bestie”.] Don’t worry about being the bad guy. You have to go after what you want. Otherwise you will never get what you want. Good luck.

QUADROPENTA





Do you like these friends and want to keep your friend group intact? If so, it might be wise to look for love elsewhere. Nothing will screw up a friendship like a botched love triangle.

BOSTONSWEETS21





These people are your friends. Talk to them. Get your chips out on the table. Sneaking and plotting are only going to create hurt feelings later.

Advertisement

SUNALSORISES





You need to confirm your crush is reciprocated, then deal with the other friend, who of course will be hurt, but will get over it. Say you weren’t planning to fall for each other, it just happened. A good person wouldn’t stand in the way of two people that wanted to be together, would she?

JOYNOEL





“Is there a way that I can see if my crush is maybe interested without being the bad guy?” Given what you described, probably not. Bestie is possessive and it seems that the crush is not willing to change the dynamic.

FREEADVICEFORYOU





Date the bestie. At least you know she is looking for something.

SUNALSORISES

Send your own relationship and dating questions to loveletters@globe.com. Catch new episodes of Meredith Goldstein’s “Love Letters” podcast at loveletters.show or wherever you listen to podcasts. Column and comments are edited and reprinted from boston.com/loveletters.



