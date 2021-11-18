The timing in how Massachusetts is spending its nearly $5 billion federal American Rescue Plan Act aid has for months been a point of contention between Baker and lawmakers. They rejected the second-term Republican’s calls to move more quickly instead holding a half-dozen hearings to take public feedback, arguing deliberation — not speed — was most important in distributing a “once-in-a-lifetime” pot of money.

Governor Charlie Baker rebuked state lawmakers a day after they failed to reach a deal on how to spend billions in federal stimulus and state surplus funds, saying Thursday they’re leaving Massachusetts “frozen out” of money other states have already put to work amid the pandemic.

But Thursday’s statement from a Baker aide, issued just after 7 a.m., marked a rare escalation in Baker’s criticism of Democratic leaders, with whom he’s often sought compromise on issues big and small.

“The Baker-Polito Administration believes the Legislature’s original decision six months ago to freeze these funds and subject them to the legislative process created a massive delay in putting these taxpayer dollars to work,” said Terry MacCormack, a Baker spokesman.

“Massachusetts was already behind most of the country in utilizing these funds before the latest setback, and further delay will only continue to leave residents, small businesses and hundreds of organizations frozen out from the support the rest of the country is now tapping into to recover from this brutal pandemic,” he said.

The House and Senate on Wednesday completed their final formal sessions of the year without a compromise on a nearly $4 billion spending bill that’s built using federal stimulus funds and state surplus money. Legislative leaders said they intend to continue closed-door talks, and raised the potential of passing a deal amid the lightly attended informal sessions they have slated over the coming weeks.

Baker’s office, which proposed broad plans to spend the federal aid in June, on Thursday pointed to a database kept by the nonpartisan National Conference of State Legislature in arguing Massachusetts is lagging behind other states.

The data, however, may not be complete. For example, it shows Massachusetts has spent just $85 million in so-called ARPA funds: $75 million for an emergency COVID-19 sick leave program and $10 million to pay for the state’s vaccination lottery program.

But lawmakers had also set aside $200 million for Baker to spend, with the vast majority of it going toward fiscally distressed hospitals, bridging staffing gaps in inpatient psychiatric facilities, and investing in workforce development. Baker also dedicated another $109 million for four communities that received far less than neighboring towns and cities under the federal COVID-19 relief, and

Lawmakers have argued federal officials gave states wide leeway in when they have to actually commit the federal funds, which must be obligated by the end of 2024 and spent by the end of 2026.

The House and Senate unanimously passed differing versions of a $3.8 billion spending package in recent weeks, leaving themselves just three days of formal talks before lawmakers hit their self-imposed deadline on Wednesday to wrap up sessions and get a bill to Baker.

“Everyone wants to see us get this done, in both parties, in both branches,” state Representative Aaron Michlewitz, a North End Democrat and the House’s budget chairman, said Wednesday night.

Legislative leaders have said they were in agreement on two major pillars of the bill: $500 million to fund one-time bonuses to essential workers, and another $500 million for the state’s unemployment insurance trust fund.

Under the House proposal, “premium pay bonuses” would be targeted for low-income essential workers. The bill would set aside $460 million for those who make up to 300 percent above the federal poverty limit and worked in-person during the 16 months of the state’s COVID-19 state of emergency, with bonuses of as much as $2,000, depending on how many workers qualify.

Both chambers had feathered their versions of the bill with hundreds of earmarks for various projects, and dozens of policy changes, many of which did not appear in the other’s bill. And while they shared similar plans for where to spend money, they differed on how much.

