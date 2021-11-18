The body of a missing 67-year-old man from Bridgewater was found near Scotland Industrial Park, police said Thursday night.
The man’s body was found in a wooded area by a Massachusetts Department of Correction K-9 team late Wednesday afternoon, Bridgewater police said in a statement. He had been reported missing from his North Street home by relatives, who last saw him on Tuesday.
Multiple agencies conducted a significant search for the man, which included the use of a drone, all terrain vehicles, K-9 search teams, and infrared cameras, police said.
Bridgewater Police Chief Christopher D. Delmonte offered his condolences to the man’s family.
“We appreciate the response of our surrounding communities’ police and fire departments from throughout the region that joined the search effort,” Delmonte said in the statement.
Foul play is not suspected. The man’s death is under investigation, police said.
