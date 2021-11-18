The body of a missing 67-year-old man from Bridgewater was found near Scotland Industrial Park, police said Thursday night.

The man’s body was found in a wooded area by a Massachusetts Department of Correction K-9 team late Wednesday afternoon, Bridgewater police said in a statement. He had been reported missing from his North Street home by relatives, who last saw him on Tuesday.

Multiple agencies conducted a significant search for the man, which included the use of a drone, all terrain vehicles, K-9 search teams, and infrared cameras, police said.