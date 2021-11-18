Overall, 48,654 students are attending 122 schools in the district — a decrease of more than 2,000 students from the last school year — according to the Globe analysis which combines student enrollment for BPS and its six in-district charter schools.

Enrollment in the Boston Public Schools this year dropped below 50,000 students for the first time, a worrisome mile marker that follows decades of declining enrollment, according to a Globe analysis of state data released Thursday.

Over the past decade, the school system has shrunk by about 8,000 students. More than half of that decline has occurred over the past two years.

The new data comes on the heels of the Boston School Committee asking Superintendent Brenda Cassellius Wednesday to develop a new 10-year master facilities plan for the district and as the board ponders a request from Cassellius to shutter two middle schools and an elementary school. However, a portion of Cassellius’ request seeks to add modular classrooms to several elementary schools so they can absorb the sixth-grades.

The drop in enrollment in Boston runs counter to enrollment statewide, which is holding steady at 911,529 after experiencing a notable drop last year due to the pandemic. Some 37,000 fewer students enrolled in public schools statewide last year as families frustrated with school closures fled to private schools or other education options. It appears those families have not come back.

