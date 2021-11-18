A 4-year-old boy in Weare, N.H. gained access to a gun in his home Thursday morning and accidentally shot himself in the hand, police said.
Weare police said in a statement that the child was wounded around 8 a.m. at 299 North Stark Highway. The boy was taken to Concord Hospital for “treatment and care,” the statement said.
Police said the state child protection agency, DCYF, had been notified.
“The victim gained access to a firearm and accidentally shot himself,” police said. “The projectile traveled through his hand and came to rest within a wall.”
No one else was injured besides the boy, according to the statement. It wasn’t immediately clear how the child gained access to the gun, or who owned it.
“This is an isolated incident and we have no concern for the public safety,” police said. “We would remind all firearm owners to always practice handling and storage.”
Anyone with information about the case should call Weare police Lieutenant Frank Hebert at 603-529-7755.
