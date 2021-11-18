A 4-year-old boy in Weare, N.H. gained access to a gun in his home Thursday morning and accidentally shot himself in the hand, police said.

Weare police said in a statement that the child was wounded around 8 a.m. at 299 North Stark Highway. The boy was taken to Concord Hospital for “treatment and care,” the statement said.

Police said the state child protection agency, DCYF, had been notified.