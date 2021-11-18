Thomas, the transcript said, told parents that “a member of the Brockton School Police Department placed a student under arrest after the student was alleged to have physically attacked another student. The video depicts the moment the student is being handcuffed and the way the student is being restrained during the arrest has been cause for great concern.”

The video clip, posted to the NECN website , shows the officer kneeling on the student’s back during the arrest. A Brockton Public Schools spokesperson on Thursday provided the transcript to a phone message that Superintendent Michael P. Thomas sent to families on Wednesday night.

A Brockton School Police Department officer has been placed on administrative leave after video surfaced of him kneeling on a student during an arrest Wednesday outside Brockton High School, officials said.

Neither the student nor the officer were identified.

Thomas said he’s been in touch with “Mayor Robert Sullivan, School Committee Vice Chair Mark D’Agostino, and Brockton Police Chief Manny Gomes who has already launched an investigation into the incident. The police department is gathering all available videos from cell phones and surveillance cameras in the area. The officer has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.”

The video, Thomas continued, “was painful to watch- particularly given its historical context. Any Brockton High student who would like to speak to an adult about how they are feeling after watching the video is encouraged to” do so. “Your child’s safety and well-being is my primary focus and I am committed to listening to your concerns.”

The Brockton Police Department said in a brief separate statement that it’s investigating the incident as well.

“Brockton Police are conducting an inquiry into the arrest of a student outside of the high school,” the department said. “The inquiry is to determine whether the officer followed proper rules and procedures. The student was charged with assault and battery and released to his parents.”

This is a breaking news story that will be updated when more information’s released.





