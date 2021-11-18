Online schedules for the MBTA commuter rail will now display ridership estimates for all trains, helping passengers gauge seat availability and plan their trips accordingly, officials said Thursday.
The information will be regularly updated to reflect the typical ridership on a trip based on data from conductors and systems over the previous 14 to 30 days, the MBTA and Keolis Commuter Services, which operates the commuter rail, said in a statement.
In the online schedule, indicators will reflect approximate seat availability across the train, with levels updated continuously based on median seat availability during the previous survey period, according to the statement.
“As we continue to see increased ridership return to commuter rail, this new seat availability data will enable riders to have an understanding of what ridership looks like on their particular train and on alternatives,” MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak said in the statement. “With all-day frequency now in place at regular and predictable intervals across the network for more of a regional rail system, we hope riders will benefit from both flexible service and enhanced transparency around ridership as they plan their travel.”
Officials said commuters should be mindful that some cars on a given train will be more crowded than others, and that the new ridership information is based on recorded data, not real-time updates.
