Online schedules for the MBTA commuter rail will now display ridership estimates for all trains, helping passengers gauge seat availability and plan their trips accordingly, officials said Thursday.

The information will be regularly updated to reflect the typical ridership on a trip based on data from conductors and systems over the previous 14 to 30 days, the MBTA and Keolis Commuter Services, which operates the commuter rail, said in a statement.

In the online schedule, indicators will reflect approximate seat availability across the train, with levels updated continuously based on median seat availability during the previous survey period, according to the statement.