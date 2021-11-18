One person was pronounced dead at the scene and a second person was transported to an unidentified hospital for treatment of injuries, State Police wrote in a tweet.

Troopers responded to the southbound side of the Expressway near the Columbia Road exit for a two-vehicle crash around 3:41 a.m.

Separate crashes in on the Southeast Expressway in Dorchester and on Route 3 in Weymouth early Thursday ended in fatalities, State Police said.

The on-scene investigation, which lead to the closure of some traffic lanes, had ended by the morning rush hour. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

About two hours earlier, troopers responded to Route 3 in Weymouth where a vehicle had run off the road and crashed into the tree line along the highway.

The two people in the vehicle were trapped in the wreckage until extricated by first responders. One person was pronounced dead at the scene and the second was rushed to South Shore Hospital with serious injuries.

The cause of this crash also remains under investigation.

















John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.