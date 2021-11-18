What is needed: Foods, volunteers, and financial donations.

Open Table

Pantry and meals programs, 33 Main St., Maynard

What is needed: Financial donations, food, and volunteers.

How to donate: To donate funds, go to To donate funds, go to opentable.org/donate . To donate food and for a list of items most needed, go to opentable.org/donate-groceries . To volunteer, go to opentable.org/volunteer

If you need food: Go to Go to opentable.org/guest-programs , which also lists communities served by Open Table. Or email info@opentable.org

Quincy Community Action Programs

Pantry, 1 Copeland St., Quincy

What is needed: Financial donations, food.

How to donate: To donate funds, go to To donate funds, go to qcap.org or call 617-479-8181. To donate food, call 617-471-0796.

If you need food: Call 617-471-0796.

Greater Boston Food Bank

To donate to the food bank’s current fund-raising campaign, go to gbfb.org/holidays.

To find local hunger-relief agencies and other resources, go to gbfb.org/needfood.

Project Bread

To support Project Bread’s COVID-19 relief and year-round anti-hunger efforts, go to projectbread.org/donate, or text the word “Hunger” to 243725.

For help in locating food assistance, go to projectbread.org/get-help or call Project Bread’s FoodSource hotline, 1-800-645-8333, which provides confidential assistance in 180 languages and for the hearing impaired.