Lazarus House Ministries
St. Martha’s Food Pantry, 242 Hampshire St., and Good Shepherd Soup Kitchen, 412 Hampshire St., Lawrence
- What is needed: Foods, volunteers, and financial donations.
- How to give: Go to lazarushouse.org. Click on “Ways to Give” for food or monetary donations. Click on “Get Involved” to volunteer. Or for either, contact Danielle Tjalsma, director of communications, at Danielle@lazarushouse.org.
- If you need food: Contact Liset Garcia, food coordinator, at 978-332-5013 or liset@lazarushouse.org.
Open Table
Pantry and meals programs, 33 Main St., Maynard
- What is needed: Financial donations, food, and volunteers.
- How to donate: To donate funds, go to opentable.org/donate. To donate food and for a list of items most needed, go to opentable.org/donate-groceries. To volunteer, go to opentable.org/volunteer.
- If you need food: Go to opentable.org/guest-programs, which also lists communities served by Open Table. Or email info@opentable.org.
Quincy Community Action Programs
Pantry, 1 Copeland St., Quincy
- What is needed: Financial donations, food.
- How to donate: To donate funds, go to qcap.org or call 617-479-8181. To donate food, call 617-471-0796.
- If you need food: Call 617-471-0796.
Greater Boston Food Bank
To donate to the food bank’s current fund-raising campaign, go to gbfb.org/holidays.
To find local hunger-relief agencies and other resources, go to gbfb.org/needfood.
Project Bread
To support Project Bread’s COVID-19 relief and year-round anti-hunger efforts, go to projectbread.org/donate, or text the word “Hunger” to 243725.
For help in locating food assistance, go to projectbread.org/get-help or call Project Bread’s FoodSource hotline, 1-800-645-8333, which provides confidential assistance in 180 languages and for the hearing impaired.
