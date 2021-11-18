fb-pixel Skip to main content

Lazarus House Ministries

St. Martha’s Food Pantry, 242 Hampshire St., and Good Shepherd Soup Kitchen, 412 Hampshire St., Lawrence

  • What is needed: Foods, volunteers, and financial donations.
  • How to give: Go to lazarushouse.org. Click on “Ways to Give” for food or monetary donations. Click on “Get Involved” to volunteer. Or for either, contact Danielle Tjalsma, director of communications, at Danielle@lazarushouse.org.
  • If you need food: Contact Liset Garcia, food coordinator, at 978-332-5013 or liset@lazarushouse.org.

Open Table

Pantry and meals programs, 33 Main St., Maynard

Quincy Community Action Programs

Pantry, 1 Copeland St., Quincy

  • What is needed: Financial donations, food.
  • How to donate: To donate funds, go to qcap.org or call 617-479-8181. To donate food, call 617-471-0796.
  • If you need food: Call 617-471-0796.

Greater Boston Food Bank

To donate to the food bank’s current fund-raising campaign, go to gbfb.org/holidays.

To find local hunger-relief agencies and other resources, go to gbfb.org/needfood.

Project Bread

To support Project Bread’s COVID-19 relief and year-round anti-hunger efforts, go to projectbread.org/donate, or text the word “Hunger” to 243725.

For help in locating food assistance, go to projectbread.org/get-help or call Project Bread’s FoodSource hotline, 1-800-645-8333, which provides confidential assistance in 180 languages and for the hearing impaired.

