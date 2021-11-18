In a statement, the FBI said it’s offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information that helps authorities locate Tran, who was last seen at a party on Mitchell Street in Randolph on April 5, 2005. The FBI last month searched a Mitchell Street property with a backhoe for two straight days but declined to say what they were looking for or what, if anything, the search yielded, citing a pending investigation.

Someone in the region has “critical clues” to help investigators solve the disappearance of John Bui Tran, who was 28 when he vanished in 2005 in Randolph, the FBI said Thursday, and the bureau’s putting up a cash reward for information leading to his whereabouts.

Thursday’s statement said there have been no confirmed sightings of Tran since his “suspicious disappearance.”

“Mr. Tran’s family deserves to know what happened to their loved one, and we believe someone in our community possesses the critical clues,” said Joseph R. Bonavolonta, special agent in charge of the FBI Boston Division, in the statement. “The FBI is offering a substantial reward to anyone who may have information, no matter how minor, that will help us close this case and provide his family with the answers they deserve.”

Tran is described as an Asian man standing 5-foot-4; he weighed about 130 pounds at the time he went missing, the statement said.

Officials said Tran was born in Saigon, Vietnam on November 11, 1976, and became a naturalized U.S. citizen, moving from California to Dorchester in the summer of 2004. He arrived in Boston to attend Quincy College, majoring in liberal arts with the goal of writing screenplays, the statement said.

Tran, the FBI said, lived on Church Street in Dorchester and worked at a pet supply store in Quincy. He frequently donated blood through the American Red Cross and was often seen riding his bicycle and carrying a dark-colored backpack, according to the statement.

Chien Nguyen, a close family friend who grew up with Tran, said the lingering uncertainty over what happened has been difficult to overcome.

“It’s very difficult knowing that John’s out there and not knowing where he’s at, or what happened to him, it’s very difficult,” Nguyen said. “We need closure basically. John’s never left my mind, he’s always been in my heart, and I’ve always thought about him since all this has happened.”

