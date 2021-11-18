Officials said CDC recommendations permit “mixing and matching” of different COVID-19 booster doses, and eligible residents can choose which vaccine they receive for a booster dose. Residents are urged to contact their health care providers with questions about which booster is right for them.

In a statement, the state Executive Office of Health and Human Services said residents can get booster shots from more than 1,000 locations statewide.

The Baker administration on Thursday said all Massachusetts residents ages 18 and over are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 booster vaccine six months after getting their second Pfizer or Moderna shots, or two months after the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Residents seeking to book a booster, the statement said, can use the online Vaxfinder tool at vaxfinder.mass.gov for a full list of locations. People who can’t use Vaxfinder can contact the COVID-19 Vaccine Resource Line weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., by calling 211 and following the prompts.

The resource line is available in English and Spanish and has translators available in roughly 100 additional languages, the statement said.

State officials added that Massachusetts leads the nation in its vaccination effort, with over 94 percent of adult residents having received at least one dose, and over 81 percent of the total population fully vaccinated. That’s over 4.8 million residents, the statement said, and more than 800,000 have received a COVID booster.

While that’s encouraging news, Thursday’s announcement comes as COVID-19 cases are on the rise in Massachusetts and across New England, a worrisome trend as winter approaches.

The state’s official online COVID-19 dashboard reported Wednesday that there were 2,650 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state, with a seven-day positivity rate of 2.84 percent.

Dr. Paul Sax, clinical director of the Division of Infectious Diseases at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, noted that “only a very small proportion of our children are immunized at this point. Plus, among adults, the vaccine effectiveness clearly starts wearing off over time, which is why I’ve advocated for a third dose for any adult who is six months past their second shot.”

The US Food and Drug Administration could authorize booster doses of the Pfizer vaccine for all adults as early as Thursday, and an expert CDC panel will discuss it the next day, raising the prospect of approval by the weekend, according to media reports.

Massachusetts, the most populous state in the region, is seeing the greatest number of overall cases. But on a per capita basis, it is faring better than other New England states besides Connecticut, according to data on confirmed and probable cases collected by the CDC.

New Hampshire and Vermont have traded places several times recently as the hardest-hit New England states. As of Monday, the seven-day average of new cases per 100,000 residents was 58 in New Hampshire and 52.5 in Vermont. It was 35.9 in Maine and 32.2 in Rhode Island.

In Massachusetts, the rate was 27.6. And in Connecticut, the rate was 16.1, though it appeared to be rising sharply.

In July, by contrast, when hopes for a return to normalcy were high and the Delta variant had not reared its ugly head, some states reported less than one case per 100,000 per day.

New Hampshire officials said the recent spike was predictable.

“Governor [Chris] Sununu and [the state’s Department of Health and Human Services] have long been clear in stating that a winter surge is to be expected, especially as all New England states begin to see a rise in cases fueled by the Delta variant,” DHHS spokesman Jake Leon said by e-mail.

“The State of New Hampshire continues to utilize a [public service announcement] campaign to urge individuals to get vaccinated if they have not already done so and to encourage eligible individuals to receive their booster shot. The vaccine remains the most effective tool to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and for individuals to protect themselves, their families, and their communities,” Leon said.

Vermont expanded booster shots to all adults on Wednesday, joining a group of states that have acted in advance of possible federal approval later this week. Vermont Governor Phil Scott said he wanted to get “everyone boosted to help reduce the disruption of higher cases and minimize transmission to at-risk Vermonters, particularly through the winter months.”

Maine Governor Janet Mills, whose state also opened up boosters to all adults on Wednesday, said that “with Maine and other New England states confronting a sustained surge, and with cold weather sending people indoors, we want to simplify the federal government’s complicated eligibility guidelines and make getting a booster shot as straightforward and easy as possible.”

The coronavirus has been moving north and west as colder weather arrives and people gather more indoors. A summer wave of cases in the South has been subsiding.

Nationally, case numbers had been declining since early September but in the past several weeks have been edging up again, on Monday reaching a seven-day average of 25.2 cases per 100,000.

Dr. Cassandra Pierre, the associate hospital epidemiologist and director of public health programs at Boston Medical Center, said cases were projected to increase as winter drew closer.

“As people move back indoors and spend time together, unfortunately COVID will be transmitted among households, at workplaces, and in schools,” Pierre said. “It is something that we have been expecting.”

“What we don’t want to see is a corresponding uptick in emergency department and hospital admissions,” Pierre added.

The key to that is vaccinations, which “go a long way in keeping us safe and reducing that winter surge and preventing hospitalizations and deaths,” she said.

“The people that really should be concerned are the people that are unvaccinated,” she said.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe. Martin Finucane can be reached at martin.finucane@globe.com.