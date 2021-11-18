Just after 10 p.m. Wednesday night as residents of Stow and surrounding towns were settling into bed, finishing up work projects, or arriving home from late work shifts, a sudden, deep-toned boom rattled the walls and floors of their homes.

As with the last perplexing and disturbing noise to shake this region, the clues are minimal.

For the second time in as many months, a mysterious boom has jolted residents in a small group of New England towns, this time in eastern and central Massachusetts, setting off a firestorm of speculation in community social media groups as to the cause of the noise.

“All of a sudden I head this boom, I mean it was very loud, and I looked at my husband and said what the [expletive] was that,” said Lisa Marie Boyce, who lives in Maynard. “I was scared, it sounded like an explosion. We just had a house explode in Maynard a couple of months ago, so obviously that was my first inkling of what was going on.”

Local police departments — in what appears to be around a 20-mile radius of towns in the area of Maynard, Stow, Acton, Ayer, Sudbury, and Bolton — investigated the noise after some were flooded with concerned reports about the noise. They turned up nothing.

“We have absolutely no idea what it is,” said a dispatcher at the Stow police department, which wrote on Facebook Wednesday night that officers were investigating the reports.

“**Update** as of 1040 we have checked all sectors of the town as well as the fire academy,” the department wrote. “We haven’t observed anything out of the ordinary. We have spoken to the surrounding towns who have similar complaints.”

A firm explanation for the noise, described by some residents as the sound of an explosion or of a massive tree crashing to the ground, has yet to surface.

But hypotheses by residents are wide ranging: a meteorite exploding in the atmosphere, a local earthquake, an earthquake in Missouri, military fighter jets, demolitions at a local military base. The list goes on.

Most of those theories were dispelled by scientific agencies on Thursday.

A scientist at the US Geological Survey’s Earthquake Information Center said the agency had detected no seismic activity in the area Wednesday night.

Alan Dunham, meteorologist at the National Weather Service’s Norton office had no clues either.

“We have no official reports about what was causing the loud booming in that area,” he said. “People thought it might’ve been an earthquake, but we’ve had no official notification of that. Really, I’ve got nothing for you.”

He said no major weather systems were passing through the area at the time, indicating that thunder was an unlikely possibility.

What few clues exist, however, are remarkably similar to those of a similar incident last month in New Hampshire: a booming noise, no seismic activity detected, and no storms in the area.

In that instance, NASA, the National Weather Service, and other experts said the noise was likely the result of a bolide entering the atmosphere.

Could that be what happened here? It was overcast, said Dunham, which could have blocked a bolide from view. And meteors are occasionally known to make explosive noises when they combust in Earth’s atmosphere.

“Whatever it was, it freaked me out,” said Boyce. “We have gas in our home, so it scared me.”

Andrew Brinker can be reached at andrew.brinker@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @andrewnbrinker.