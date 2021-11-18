On Sept. 21, a woman filed a domestic violence charge against Lorman and received a temporary protective order against him in Family Court in Hampton, N.H., but a final protective order was denied on Oct. 20, court records show.

Richard Lorman, of Wilton, N.H., was found dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound in the Salem incident and a 33-year-old woman was found with a gunshot to the head and was taken by helicopter to a Boston hospital in critical condition, officials said.

New Hampshire’s highest court has ordered a review of a judge’s denial last month of a domestic violence petition against a man who went on to shoot a woman and then take his own life in Salem, Mass. on Monday, officials said.

As soon as he learned of the shootings on Monday, New Hampshire Supreme Court Chief Justice Gordon J. MacDonald called for an internal review of the Hampton case, according to a statement from the state court system.

The review, which is expected to be completed next week, is being led by Circuit Court Judge Susan B. Carbon, a former director of the Office on Violence Against Women at the US Department of Justice, according to the statement.

New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu called the woman’s shooting “an absolute tragedy” in a statement Wednesday and said that as soon as he learned of it, “I immediately contacted the judicial branch and confirmed this matter is being reviewed to the fullest extent possible.”

The New Hampshire Judicial Branch is also establishing a task force chaired by Supreme Court Associate Justice Anna Barbara Hantz Marconi to conduct a thorough review of domestic violence cases in the court system, officials said. The panel will include court officers, attorneys, police, and advocates for victims of domestic violence.

John R. Ellement of the Globe staff contributed to this report.

Jeremy C. Fox can be reached at jeremy.fox@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jeremycfox.